Former Fair Lawn High School teacher sentenced for sexual relations with student

A former Fair Lawn High School teacher was sentenced Wednesday after she admitted to having sexual relations with a former student.

Christine Knudsen, who had been a graphic arts teacher at the school for two decades, was sentenced to a three-year suspended sentence, will be under lifelong parole supervision and will be required to register under Megan's Law as a sex offender. There is also a Nicole's Law restraining order forbidding her to have any contact with the victim.

With the suspended sentence, should Knudsen violate her parole, she would be required to go to prison for three years, plus whatever prison time was imposed for the parole violation.

Knudsen wore a face mask and could be heard sniffling during the sentencing.

Story continues after gallery.

She was arrested in September 2021 after being accused of having sex with a former student and pleaded guilty in July to endangering the welfare of a child. Under the plea agreement, Knudsen would be sentenced under a third-degree crime instead of a second-degree crime.

During her plea hearing, she admitted that between Jan. 13, 2017, and Nov. 11, 2017, the relationship between her and the student turned romantic and sexual.

Knudsen's attorney, Michael J. DeMarco, said his client was "very remorseful" over what happened.

"I think it's fair to say from her comments that if she could go back in time, ... she would love to do so," DeMarco said. "And unfortunately, we know that you cannot do that. And she's here today for something that she knew was wrong and wanted to stop but couldn't."

Local: We caught up with the kittens who went missing from a Bergen foster. They're doing great!

He said several stressors in her life led her to the relations and that there were past issues with substance abuse.

"It was, in essence, a perfect storm for Ms. Knudsen, in terms of the stressors in life that, unfortunately, we all face from time to time," DeMarco said. "But in her case, those stressors led to a violation of trust and violation of her role."

Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Bollenbach said letters of support from former students showed how positively Knudsen had affected their lives but that she also had a negative impact with this violation of trust.

Jan 24, 2024; Hackensack, NJ, USA; Christine Knudsen (right) and attorney Michael DeMarco, are shown as Knudsen is sentenced for pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. Knudsen admitted to a sexual relationship with a former student during her plea hearing.

Bollenbach called the plea deal "justice tempered with mercy," which is ultimately "fairness." He pointed to her remaining on parole for the rest of her life and the fact that she was required to forfeit her teaching license, essentially ending her career.

"So while this is certainly not a victimless crime — it's far from it — I hope that Ms. Knudsen is forever deterred," Bollenbach said. "I think that is in the best interest of the community as a whole and certainly to the students."

During the sentencing, Judge Nina Remson noted that although the relationship was technically legal, as the victim was 17 and of the age of consent, for the sentencing she was considered a child.

"Parents send their kids to school every day, trusting they will be safe in the care of their teachers," Remson said. "And there is a very strong need to deter not only Ms. Knudsen but all citizens from violations of the law, especially in this nature involving a breach of trust between the teacher and the student."

Remson noted how easily influenced a child can be, especially with someone older and in a position of authority.

She told Knudsen that not only should she have ended the relationship immediately, but it should not have begun in the first place.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Former Fair Lawn NJ teacher sentenced for sex with student