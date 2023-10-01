Former Fairborn teacher, varsity football coach passes away

A former Fairborn City Schools employee has passed away, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

>>Sales tax exemption available for baby, child products starting Sunday

Roy Thobe was a teacher and the varsity football coach in the Fairborn City Schools District.

The school district extended its sympathies and love to Thobe’s family.

“Thank you Coach Thobe for helping our young student-athletes learn about work ethic, humility, kindness and strength and fortitude,” the post read.

The district will share more information when it becomes available.

In the Facebook post’s comment section, the community shared stories and interactions with Thobe that occurred over the years as many will miss him.



