Former Fairfield official accused of torturing cats arrested for alleged threats toward police

A man arrested twice in the last six months for allegedly torturing cats was charged again on Monday and accused of threatening Fairfield police.

Raymond Neuberger, 39, allegedly sent several threatening and harassing text messages to law enforcement, police said in a statement on the latest arrest.

The 39-year-old — a former Fairfield Representative Town Meeting member who unsuccessfully ran for state representative in 2016 — now faces charges of second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment. He is free on a $5,000 bond following his arrest Monday and is set to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court next Thursday.

“The Fairfield police remain committed to upholding the law and will not tolerate any threat including to our law enforcement officers,” Fairfield police Chief Robert Kalamaras said in a statement. “We will hold those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

Since October 2022, Neuberger has previously been arrested twice by Fairfield police and charged in each matter with a felony count of maliciously wounding or killing an animal.

In one of these cases, police have accused him of being responsible for the death of a cat that had been covered in bleach and suffered neurological trauma. The animal died of blunt force trauma, a necropsy showed.

Following his arrest in October, Neuberger was charged again in February and accused of abusing and torturing a different cat. He has not entered any pleas in the animal cruelty cases.

Bridgeport-based attorney John Gulash, who represents Neuberger in the animal abuse cases, could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.