Former Fairfield Township employee pens rebuttal letter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The letter from the mother of former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles prompted a former township employee to pen a letter to the court disputing the claims by the ex-trustee's mother.

"I am writing to rebut the plea for leniency from her mother, Georgianne Anderegg," wrote Brigid Manning-Hamilton in a letter submitted to the court on Thursday. "Ms. Coles not only was aware she was doing wrong, she bragged about it."

Coles pleaded guilty on Nov. 9 to tax exemption fraud, conflict of interest and two counts of official misconduct. If her guilty pleas are accepted at her sentencing hearing, 38 other grand jury indictments will be dismissed.

Tippecanoe Superior 1 Judge Randy Williams took the guilty pleas under advisement until Coles' sentencing on Jan. 22.

Anderegg submitted her letter to the court on Dec. 27. Two former township employees submitted letters in November urging Williams to reject the plea agreement.

In her rebuttal letter, Manning-Hamilton recalls how she overheard Coles' phone conversations ordering the Ford 250 pickup truck for the township, which she purchased the last day of 2019. Coles made sure it came with the real tinted windows, not film tinting, Manning-Hamilton said about the trustee's conversation with the dealership.

Manning-Hamilton also recalled a conversation she had with Coles about the truck's purchase during a ride to a meeting after the truck was ordered.

"She talked about how smart she was to have made the purchase before the end of the fiscal year so that (township board President) Steve Snyder and the board couldn't do anything about it.

"She said, 'I worked really hard getting this truck and trailer,'" Manning-Hamilton said describing the 10-minute ride as very uncomfortable.

"Ms. Anderegg wrote, '(Taletha) may have believed that she had more freedom of what (sic) she could do in her position,'" Manning-Hamilton wrote.

But Manning-Hamilton rebutted that by noting that she was the employee who handled an angry Rural King employee who called about Coles' purchase of a utility trailer.

The Rural King employee wanted to know why Coles purchased a trailer from the store on the township's credit card, never took delivery of the trailer, then wanted the purchase refunded to her personal credit card.

"These are not actions of an official who innocently overreached because she 'just had big hopes and ideas for what she felt could be accomplished,'" Manning-Hamilton wrote to Williams. "And while carelessness in carrying out one's duties, and verbal abuse of one's staff are not felonies, I urge you to consider Ms. Coles' complete unfitness for office as well as her criminal activity in your sentencing decision on January 22, 2024," Manning-Hamilton wrote.

Coles refused to allow the board, the public or the media inspect the township's financial records. Responding to a complaint filed by the Journal & Courier, the Indiana Public Access counselor wrote an opinion rebuking Coles for her actions.

The Journal & Courier filed a lawsuit to force Coles' to open the records. She complied with part of the court order, which was enough to show she used taxpayer money for yoga and meditation sessions, online self-help programs, as well as many other items unrelated to the township's business.

Coles ran for re-election in the May 2022 primaries, but lost.

A state board of accounts investigation found that Coles misused more than $138,000 of taxpayer money.

Coles' actions while in office, as well as former Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising's behavior, prompted lawmakers to adopt a new law, creating a four-step process to remove unresponsive trustees.

The law went into effect July 1, 2022. By the end of that month, the township board approved a resolution to remove her.

The Tippecanoe County Commissioners followed suit in August 2022 with its resolution, which was also adopted in September by the Tippecanoe County Council.

Coles had an Oct. 19 court hearing, during which her fate in office would be decided. She chose to resign that morning before the hearing.

