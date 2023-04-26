Former Falcons player accused of shooting at woman’s car with kids inside at Gwinnett park

Police have arrested a former Atlanta Falcons player accused of shooting into a car at a Gwinnett County park. Police said two children were sitting in the back of it.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson obtained the warrants against William Moore on Wednesday.

The incident happened Sunday around 6 p.m. at Alexander Park off Old Snellville Highway in Lawrenceville.

Moore is accused of firing at a woman’s car in the parking lot. One of the bullets went into her car as her child and niece sat inside the car with her, according to the warrants.

“I could not do anything to console them. They’re crying,” the mother, who asked not to be identified, recalled to Johnson.

She says her 9-year-old niece was playing with a girl she met at the park. She says that minutes later, Moore came up to her niece and started using profanity towards her.

“He proceeds to say, your f’n niece slapped my daughter. And I’m like, well sir. I apologize. I didn’t see that. I know that they were playing together,” she described.

She says the girls were playfully slapping one another in a game like tag.

Video from a witness shows Moore poking at the woman’s tire and possibly trying to flatten it.

The woman says after that video, she tried speeding away for her safety and accidentally hit Moore’s car. That’s when she says he opened fire on her car.

Police have charged Moore with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of child cruelty and criminal damage to property among other charges.

Records show that Moore remains in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

The Falcons drafted Moore in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played for seven seasons, and made one Pro Bowl appearance in his career.

Atlanta signed him to a new contract in 2013, but cut him three years later.

