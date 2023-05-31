Fall River ex-cop Michael Pessoa guilty of excessive force. A judge has sent him to jail.

FALL RIVER — Former Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa has been found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation, civil rights violations and filing false reports in the case involving city resident David Lafrance.

Michael Pessoa in court Wednesday, May 24.

The former city cop was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs Wednesday after the jury delivered the verdict slightly after 1 p.m. following a five-day trial.

Bristol County Deputy District Attorney William McCauley asked Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis if they could postpone sentencing until Thursday because the victim in the case, David Lafrance, was not at the courthouse.

Both sides agreed to a June 7 sentencing date.

Former Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa, far left, listens as the verdict is read in his excessive force case. The jury found the 19-year city police officer guilty on four counts in the case. With him is his attorney Frank Camera and co-counsel Kathryn Blythe.

Pessoa's bail revoked

Defense Attorney Frank Camera asked Dupuis to allow Pessoa to remain free on the $5,000 cash bail. He has been out on bail since his indictment in June 2019.

"He comes in with no record, he has ties to the community, and he's not been in any violation of pretrial conditions and he's been in contact with probation for the past four years. I would ask that the court allow him to remain with his liberty," said Camera.

"Mr. Pessoa has been found guilty of very serious charges," said Dupuis, before revoking the veteran city police officer's bail.

The night of the incident

In February 2019, Fall River police responded to Lafrance's South Main Street apartment to investigate a neighbor dispute. Lafrance was detained and handcuffed for a few minutes, and when police officer Thomas Roberts was uncuffing him to release him without filing any charges, he and Pessoa exchanged insults.

The incident was captured on a surveillance camera. Video footage shown in court captured Pessoa taking Lafrance to the ground. Lafrance said Pessoa struck him in the face with a closed fist. Pessoa steps off a stoop, stands in front of Lafrance and lunges at him, where Lafrance tumbles to the ground backward.

Pessoa initially failed to fill out a required “use of force” report, and was called back to the station by Lt. John Martins after seeing Lafrance’s mugshot, which revealed he had a bloody lip and a facial contusion.

Pessoa could be tried in other cases

In June 2019, Pessoa was indicted on 15 counts for allegedly assaulting four men in separate incidents, all while they were in custody. One case was dismissed, and Dupuis ordered that the remaining cases be separated. This is the first of three trials he will face.

After the verdict, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said, "The evidence showed that Mr. Pessoa crossed the line in his behavior that night and he and other officers participated in a cover-up to conceal what happened. All evidence is important, but the video tape is significant because without the video tape there would have been no case."

Quinn said his office will be pursuing the two other pending cases.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III speaks outside of the Fall River Justice Center after the jury delivered the guilty verdict in the Michael Pessoa case.

Quinn after the verdict called it a "somber moment."

"Because a majority of police officers are serving their community and try to protect them when they do within an appropriate way. He had to be held accountable based on the evidence, but its still not a reflection on the vast majority of police officers."

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Former Fall River cop found guilty in police brutality case