Former Fall River mayor convicted of corruption charges reporting to prison

A former Massachusetts mayor convicted of corruption charges is set to report to prison after a court rejected his request for a delay.

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II will report to a federal medium-security prison in New Hampshire on Friday to begin a six-year sentence after a federal appellate court refused his request for a delay on Wednesday. Correia’s date of imprisonment had already been put off several times.

The former mayor was convicted last year of 21 counts for defrauding investors in a smartphone app and for extorting money from marijuana companies. A judge ultimately dismissed 10 charges, leaving 11 convictions to stand.

Correia’s attorneys had argued he should be allowed to stay out of prison pending his appeal.

A message left with Correia’s attorneys was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Correia, first elected at age 23, was seen as a rising political star until his arrest. He has maintained his innocence.