Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II gets another delay in reporting to prison

FALL RIVER — Despite opposition from federal prosecutors that it “is time for Defendant Correia to go to prison,” federal Judge Douglas Woodlock has ordered a fourth delay for Jasiel Correia II. The former Fall River mayor was scheduled to self-surrender to a federal prison on March 4.

Correia's new date to report to a federal medium security prison in Berlin, New Hampshire is April 5.

Woodlock’s latest reasoning to defer Correia’s incarceration is the former mayor’s recent deadline extension in the First Circuit Court of Appeals for his defense attorneys to file arguments to either acquit him of fraud and government corruption or to offer him a new trial. That appeal filing date is now March 30.

In Woodlock’s brief order filed Thursday morning, the federal judge noted that the appeals court indicated there would be no more delays granted in that court and Correia’s co-defendant, Gen Andrade, has a new plea deal with federal prosecutors to be heard on Monday.

On Wednesday, Correia's defense attorneys filed a two-page document asking again for a permanent stay pending his appeal.

“At this time, Mr. Correia respectfully renews his suggestion that it would be most efficient simply to stay his surrender pending final resolution of whether he will be permitted to remain on release pending appeal,” wrote the defense lawyers.

In an appeal for denial of Correia’s latest request to delay his 6-year sentence, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Tobin said Correia has had more than five months since he was sentenced to get his affairs in order and confer with his attorneys on potential appellate issues. “The holiday rush is over at Correia’s family’s restaurant, COVID-19 is under control and Correia has run out of excuses to avoid prison. The people of Fall River have a right to see their corrupt former mayor finally held accountable for his egregious abuse of his position of trust,” wrote Tobin.

Federal prosecutors were referencing Correia’s employment at his wife’s family’s Fall River restaurant, Towne House.

In his order, Woodlock denied "in part" defense attorneys, William Fick and Daniel Marx's request to stay his surrender pending final resolution of whether he will be permitted to remain on release pending the appeal’s court decision.

If Woodlock rejects Correia’s request for a permanent stay, his defense can appeal the decision to the appeals court. Federal prosecutors may appeal as well, if the judge grants the stay.

Elected as the city’s youngest mayor at age 23, Correia was found guilty in May 2021 on 21 of 24 counts of lying on his income taxes, defrauding investors in his now-defunct smartphone app company SnoOwl, and extorting potential marijuana vendors in exchange for coveted letters of non-opposition. During sentencing, Woodlock threw out 10 of the wire fraud and tax fraud convictions on grounds that prosecutors provided insufficient evidence for a conviction.

