Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II will now be reporting to federal prison March 4

FALL RIVER — Jasiel Correia II received another extension on Friday from Judge Douglas Woodlock on the convicted former mayor’s self-reporting date to a Berlin, New Hampshire federal prison. Instead of having to report on Valentine's Day, the report date is now March 4.

Woodlock’s order is in response to Correia’s second request filed on Thursday to stay out of prison pending his appeal on his conviction of government corruption and fraud charges. Convicted by a federal jury in May, Woodlock sentenced Correia to six years in prison in September.

Correia, 30, and the city’s youngest elected mayor, was originally set to report on Dec. 3.

Correia filed a stay motion originally in early October, which Woodlock still has not ruled on.

In the defense attorneys’ motion, they cited three considerations for the stay that the jury’s decision be reversed; that a new trial be ordered or that Correia is granted a sentence that does not include imprisonment.

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II, exits John Joseph Moakley Federal Courthouse with his wife Jen Fernandes on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Woodlock filed his latest order concerning Correia’s incarceration date on Friday morning.

It's not the pandemic this time

Unlike orders in the past by the veteran judge that cited the COVID-19 pandemic as one reason for delaying the former mayor’s incarceration, this time Woodlock indicated that his reasoning was “related to Defendants deferred filing of his February 28, 2022 opening brief to the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, as to which that court has already warned that it is disinclined to grant a request for further enlargement …"

According to the federal medium security facility’s website, FCI Berlin where Correia is assigned is still at the highest rating, Level 3, for COVID-related isolation among inmates.

United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit granted Correia’s attorneys, William Fick and Daniel Marx, a continuance until Feb. 28 to file their appellate briefs with the court.

“It seems to me that part of what he’s doing is he wants to see what the basis is of the defendant’s appeal,” said Somerset attorney Steven Sabra.

Denied "Varsity Blues" argument

Woodlock did deny the defense attorneys’ argument that Correia should be granted a stay like in another high-profiled case involving the so-called “Varsity Blues” scandal where a defendant just this week was granted that he not report to prison pending the appeal of his conviction.

Former Las Vegas casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz was granted the stay on Wednesday from U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton who sentenced him to one year and a day in prison for paying a $300,000 bribe for his daughter’s acceptance to the University of Southern California on a bogus basketball scholarship.

Prosecutors, who once again protested Correia’s delay in turning himself into the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, argued this time that their agency had agreed to the stay for Abdelaziz pending his appeal, unlike the Correia case.

Former Fall River mayor convicted

After a month’s long trial, Correia was convicted of 21 counts of wire fraud, tax fraud, extortion and extortion conspiracy.

The jury found that Correia intentionally misused hundreds of thousands of dollars in investors' money in a smartphone app he developed called SnoOwl before he was elected Fall River mayor in 2015, spending it on a gambit of luxury items and personal expenditures including luxury clothing and cars, helicopter rides in Newport, RI, student loan payments to adult entertainment

Jasiel Correia II shows off his new business card on his first day as mayor of Fall River, in January 2016.

He was also found guilty of lying on his income taxes, and extorting potential marijuana vendors while an elected official.

During sentencing, Woodlock threw out 10 of the wire fraud and tax fraud convictions on grounds that prosecutors provided insufficient evidence for a conviction.

Correia’s former chief of staff, Gen Andrade, is set to go to trial in March. She originally pleaded guilty to charges for her part in the shakedown of one marijuana vendor, but Woodlock rejected the deal that would have given her no prison time.

Andrade’s trial was postponed in December when, during jury selection, it came to light that a witness for the prosecution had come down with COVID.

Two of the three other co-defendants in the extortion scheme – Tony Costa and former head of the Bristol County Training Consortium Hildegar Camara – are currently serving their sentences of house arrest.

David Hebert, who like Costa and Camara, took a plea deal and is has had numerous sentencing postponements and is set to testify at Andrade’s trial and now set to find out his fate in the spring.

Correia's criminal corruption and fraud cases has been in the federal judicial system for going on four years since he was first arrested after a grand jury indictment in October 2018 and again in September 2019 along with Andrade for corruption.

