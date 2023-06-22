Former Fall River Police officer sentenced to prison in police brutality case

Former Fall River Police officer Michael Pessoa was sentenced to up to three years in prison for assaulting a member of the public, violating his civil rights, intimidating a witness, and filing false police reports, Bristol County District Attorney announced today.

Pessoa was sentenced last month following a 2019 incident.

“The defendant was held accountable by the jury for ‘crossing the line’ by assaulting the victim, filing false police reports and trying to cover up his conduct. His actions undermined the public confidence in the police department and also implicated his fellow officers by involving them in a cover up his criminal conduct. The prison sentence reflected the serious nature of the crimes committed by the defendant,” District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said. “While his behavior was egregious, it does not reflect upon the vast majority of police officers who are serving and protecting the public under difficult circumstances.”

On February 12, 2019, Pessoa and four other Fall River Police Officers responded to a potential fight between neighbors. They met David Lafrance outside of his home. After an investigation where David Lafrance was handcuffed, the lead officer determined that there were no chargers warranted and that Lafrance should be released.

When the officers were uncuffing Lafrance, Pessoa insulted him, and Lafrance responded similarly. Pessoa then punched Lafrance, causing him to lose consciousness, and proceeded to kneel on the victim.

Despite having no reason to, Pessoa arrested Lafrance and charged him with multiple offenses. Lafrance was arraigned on these charges, but they were dismissed after surveillance footage emerged of the encounter.

The footage also led to an investigation of Pessoa and the four other officers, that revealed they lied in their reports.

All four of the officers involved are no longer employed by Fall River.

