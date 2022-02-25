Former Fall River Ukrainian Catholic church priest: Putin is 'evil'

Kristina Fontes, The Herald News
·2 min read
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Good morning, Fall River! Today is Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. We hope you're taking it easy today, especially after that snow/ice/rain mix we had yesterday.

Steven Cox and daughter Adeline walk up lower Kennedy park Friday.
Now, let's take a look at this morning's top stories:

Former Fall River Ukrainian Catholic church priest: Putin is 'evil'

The Rev. Roman Golemba might be a man of the cloth, but he says it’s going to take a lot more than prayer to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his military invasion of Ukraine.

He says that all the "free countries of the world" need to "roll in the tanks and push him out like a cancer."

The Rev. Msgr. Roman Golemba presents the sacraments as he celebrates Mass in the ornate surroundings of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in 2014. For most of the service, Golemba is through the gate, seen behind him in this photo, and facing the altar.
Golemba, 74, is now retired. But for nearly 32 years he was both the administrator and only priest at the St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Fall River. On Thursday, he presided over a special Mass to pray for the people of Ukraine.

City Council signs off on new Diman building

The City Council signed off on Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School’s plan to construct a new building, moving the $293 million project closer to final approval. We take a look at the project, and what to expect next.

Real estate report

In the latest Greater Fall River real estate report, the top-selling home in Fall River, with 2,048 square feet of living space, was an attractive colonial at 7 Old Pasture Way in Highland Farms that recently sold for $592,000. We've got that, plus all of the other top-sellers, right here.

Sports

The Durfee boys basketball team finished the regular season on a positive note on Thursday afternoon, winning their second straight game, 79-66, over Snowden International School in a non-league game at B.M.C. Durfee High School. The Southeast Conference co-champions finish the season at 14-6 (6-2 in SEC). Sports Editor Steve Sanchez has all the latest local scores and stats, right here.

Weather

Your three-day forecast.
Join us

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com. Have a great weekend, everyone.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: The Herald News Daily Briefing newsletter Feb 26 2022

