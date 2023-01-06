Former Family Dollar employee from Shenandoah charged with theft is banned from company stores

Jan. 6—SHENANDOAH — As a condition of her bail, a Shenandoah woman charged with stealing from the Family Dollar store that employed her is barred from all company locations.

Linda Ann Collins, 42, of 22 E. Lloyd St., waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges of two felony counts each of theft by unlawful taking and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.

With no objections from prosecutors, Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker released Collins on $10,000 unsecured bail and initially ordered her not to enter the Shenandoah store at 640 W. Centre St. where she worked.

However, Kilker changed the order to reflect the woman is not allowed inside any Family Dollar store at the request of company officials, who were on hand to testify.

There are about a half-dozen Family Dollar stores in Schuylkill County, according to the company's website.

Shenandoah police Patrolman Leo Luciani Jr. said the thefts came to light when Scott Bolick, a district manager for Family Dollar, reported that Collins, while working at the store on June 25 and 26, 2022, removed receipts of transactions.

The transactions were made in cash and the amount of money stolen by Collins totaled $6,140.36, Luciani said.

The officer said that as part of her duties, Collins was required to deposit the receipts but failed to do so.

By waiving her right to a hearing, Collins will have the option in Schuylkill County Court of pleading not guilty and demanding a trial, or pleading guilty to some or all of the charges.