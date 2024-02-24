Former Family Dollar Tree employee breaks into store, steals cash from manager’s office, police say

Authorities are looking for a man accused of stealing from his old job.

Oakwood police said that on Thursday at 3:34 a.m., officers received reports of a burglary at the Family Dollar Tree on Winder Highway.

When officers arrived, they found that the front glass door had been smashed out and someone had gone inside to steal a large amount of cash from the safe in the manager’s office.

According to the investigation, the offender, 56-year-old Thomas Anderson, used to work at the Family Dollar Tree. Officers were able to identify him with the help of surveillance video.

Authorities said charges are pending, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. S. Webb at 770-534-2364.

