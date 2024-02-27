Former far-left RAF terrorist arrested in Berlin

A symbol of the RAF on a letter from the Red Army Faction (RAF). Police in Berlin have arrested Daniela Klette, a former far-left terrorist from the Red Army Faction (RAF), security sources told dpa on 27 February. picture alliance / dpa

Police in Berlin have arrested Daniela Klette, a former far-left terrorist from the Red Army Faction (RAF), security sources told dpa on Tuesday.

The authorities had been searching for the fugitive members of the RAF, also known as the Baader-Meinhof Group, for decades.

Authorities accuse the 65-year-old Klette and her fellow members Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub of attempted murder and a series of armed robberies between 1999 and 2016.

The public prosecutor's office in Verden, Lower Saxony assumes that the robberies were not politically motivated but committed for financial reasons.

Investigators recently appealed to the public for help in locating the suspects, who have remained underground since the 1990s.

DNA traces led police to suspect the trio in robberies of supermarkets and cash transports in the German states of North-Rhine Westphalia and Lower Saxony.

German public broadcaster ZDF featured the case on a special programme for unsolved cases earlier this month.

Authorities say the RAF is responsible for the murder of more than 30 people and wounding of at least 200 others.

Staub, Klette and Garweg were part of the so-called third generation of the RAF, active in the 1980s and 1990s.

Representatives of this generation are said to have killed the then head of Deutsche Bank, Alfred Herrhausen, and the head of the Treuhand, the East German government agency, Detlev Rohwedder.

A 1998 communiqué signed by the RAF and sent to the Reuters news agency announced the group's disbandment.