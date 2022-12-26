Former FAU student sentenced to 24 years in prison for producing child porn

A former Florida Atlantic University student has been sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for producing material depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Shawn Outler, 23, received the sentence Dec. 16 during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon. Outler pleaded guilty in September in Fort Pierce federal court to producing child pornography.

Outler formed online relationships with girls as young as 12 through social media. After befriending the minors, he would entice them to create sexually explicit videos, according to court records.

He is from Port St. Lucie but lived in the student dorms on FAU's Boca Raton campus. His activities began before he enrolled at the university and continued after he became a student there, court records show.

An investigation began in January 2021 when two teens contacted FAU police to report that Outler befriended them online and convinced them to disrobe and engage in sexual activity during video chats on Instagram, Snapchat and FaceTime.

More:From FAU dorm, he befriended them online and made child porn via Instagram, Snapchat, FaceTime

For subscribers:The shooting death of Allan Lorenzo Robb: What happened that night in October 2021

The investigation was turned over to the FBI, where investigators learned that nine girls, one who was 12, had succumbed to Outler’s demands to let him record them while they performed sex acts as he watched. Federal prosecutors said Outler directed one 14-year-old girl to perform a sexual act during an online encounter and saved screenshots of the activity.

In addition to recording sexual material, Outler belittled several of the girls and directed them to engage in acts of self-harm, such as burning, carving or cutting, prosecutors said. He threatened to post the images online if they defied his wishes. Two teens told agents Outler asked them to carve his initials on their bodies. Both complied.

Outler tried to meet two of the girls — one while he was visiting her hometown in New York and another when she was vacationing in South Florida, agents said.

Story continues

During the sentencing hearing, Cannon ordered that Outler's prison term be followed by 25 years of supervised release. Outler will also have to pay restitution and register as a sex offender upon his release.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Ex-FAU student receives 24-year prison sentence for producing child porn