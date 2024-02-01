Former Fayette County high school teacher gets 30 years for child pornography

A former Henry Clay High School teacher was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for production and possession of child pornography.

Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49, was fired earlier this year after he was arrested in August on charges related to texting and communicating with a 9-year-old boy.

Lentz sent the victim 85 images or videos of adult pornography, including sexually explicit images and videos of Lentz, according to federal court records.

Lentz also persuaded the 9 year old to create sexually explicit videos and images of himself, and to send them to Lentz. The former teacher acknowledged he knew the victim was a minor, federal officials said.

The victim’s parents discovered the communications on the victim’s phone and turned the information into authorities.

Lentz was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky. He pleaded guilty to two charges related to child pornography in November.

The Fayette County School District fired Lentz earlier this month. He was placed on leave in August following the news of his arrest. Lentz had been a teacher with the school district since 2005, according to school officials.