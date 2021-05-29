A former FBI agent stole $800,000 from a woman by staging phone calls with a fake judge and convincing her she was on 'secret probation,' prosecutors say

Connor Perrett
·2 min read
FBI
FILE: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquarters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • A retired FBI agent stole $800,000 from a woman in Texas, prosecutors say.

  • The former agent allegedly told the woman she was on "secret probation" and threatened to take her children if she did not comply.

  • At one point, prosecutors say the former agent asked his victim to marry him to end the probation.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A retired FBI agent stole $800,000 from a woman by convincing her she was on "secret probation" and needed to comply or risk losing her children as part of a years-long scheme, prosecutors say.

In November 2015 - the month after he retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation - William Roy Stone, Jr., 62, convinced a woman she was on "secret probation" under orders from a fictitious "Judge Anderson" for drug crimes, according to the US Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Prosecutors did not identify the victim in the case but said she was a woman from the small Texas city of Granbury.

Stone told the woman that the fake judge had appointed him as her "mentor" to "supervise" her, prosecutors said. He allegedly told his victim she had to disclose to him all of her activities and assets, and said she was required to pay him his travel costs and other fees he incurred while supervising her, court documents said.

He also told her she was not allowed to tell anyone about her "secret probation" or she risked time in prison and losing custody of her children, according to court documents.

As part of the scheme, prosecutors allege Stone lied and told the woman he could monitor her cell phone records and that he had discussed her case with a psychiatrist. He also staged fake three-way phone calls between himself, his victim, and the fake judge, prosecutors allege.

Stone had told his victim that he would seek to end her probation if she accepted his proposal to marry her, prosecutors said.

Stone was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, one count of wire fraud conspiracy, one count of false impersonation of a federal officer, one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity, and one count of making false statements to law enforcement.

Stone allegedly used the money to purchase cars, including a Mercedes Benz, and a new home.

Stone had pleaded not guilty.

"Mr. Stone denies each and every allegation," Dallas lawyer Gregg Gallian told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. "He has entered his plea of not guilty and looks forward to exposing the truth of these misguided allegations in the courtroom."

If convicted, Stone faces up to 178 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • JAY-Z Says He Learned How to Swim for Daughter Blue Ivy, Calls Fatherhood 'Very Grounding'

    "If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought," JAY-Z shared on The Shop: Uninterrupted

  • Dashcam footage incriminates drug gang after a taxi driver accidentally left the camera rolling as they plotted crimes

    The taxi driver's footage was seized after he was arrested for his role in helping a drugs ring supply Class A drugs to people in the UK.

  • Risk of brain-eating amoeba, flesh-eating bacteria may increase due to climate change: Experts

    The sweltering summer heat may send swimmers diving head-first into the nearest body of water, but climate change may contribute to life-threatening risks for swimmers as waterborne pathogens thrive and multiply faster in increasingly warming waters, experts said. Scientists are becoming increasingly concerned about the possibility for dangerous pathogens, such as Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, and Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria, said Dr. Sandra Gompf, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the University of South Florida.

  • Rapper’s Range Rover Stolen At Atlanta Gas Station

    Watch your ride extra close…

  • 'We Thought He Was A Family Man': Identity Of Man Who Murdered 85-Year-Old Woman Shocks Relatives

    85-year-old Anna Mae Branson was a multimillionaire businesswoman, described by those who knew her as glamorous and generous. She was beloved in the small community of Madisonville, Kentucky. Who could have wanted to murder her, and in such a vicious manner? On January 13, 2003, an elderly man contacted Madisonville authorities to request a wellness check on his fiancé, Anna Mae Branson. When they searched her home. they eventually found her -- dead on the basement steps. "It appeared first she could have fallen but then upon seeing all the injuries to her body it was obvious Ms. Ann had been murdered," Kelley Rager-Sawyer, an officer with Madisonville PD, told "An Unexpected Killer," airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen. She had many stab wounds in the back as well as defensive wounds, and she had been hit multiple times in the head until it changed shape. There was no sign of forced entry, and the place hadn't been ransacked like a burglary gone wrong. The viciousness of the 85-year-old's death horrified those who knew her. Branson was a beloved local businesswoman who made her millions by owning a Dairy Queen in town, which was a local teen hangout spot. She was known to be generous with her money, lending it to those who needed it, as well as glamorous and effervescent. Recently, she had become engaged to a retired eye surgeon known as Dr. Bob. "The very last thing Anna Mae acted like was an old lady," nephew Jack Branson told producers. The autopsy came in, revealing her time of death was somewhere between 7 and 7:30 p.m. It also confirmed the attack was as brutal as authorities suspected. "She was stabbed 97 times, and she was beaten so badly lot of the stab wounds would have been inflicted post-mortem," Kathy Senter, commonwealth attorney, Madisonville, Kentucky, told producers. So who could have killed her? After clearing her fiancé through his phone records, investigators considered an array of suspects, including as handyman who borrowed money from Branson and a tenant with psychotic tendencies. Through a polygraph test and an ironclad alibi, respectively, the two men were cleared. Then, a tip emerged that changed everything. A call came in from someone who suggested Russell Winstead, Branson's nephew, had killed her. Winstead was a coal mine worker who regularly attended church and had a wife and children. However, the tipster said, he also had an extreme gambling problem and owed Branson quite a bit of money. After searching Branson's residence again, they found her ledger and discovered it was true: Winstead owed Branson close to $100,000. The day before her murder, there was a note adding that he had written her a check for $1,200. They also learned Winstead had visited the casino 236 times in one year, losing hundreds of thousands in cash. When questioned by police, Winstead proclaimed innocence and used his wife as an alibi. She backed his story up, but was shocked to learn the extent of his gambling problem. Investigators also got a warrant to comb through the WInstead residence, finding a burner phone that confirmed Winstead was cheating on his wife with a casino waitress. Still, cheating and gambling doesn't mean someone is a murderer. "When we found out Russell had been living a literal double life, we were shocked, but we felt there was no way Russell had done this. We believed it with all our hearts," Branson's niece-in-law, Mary Branson, told producers. But then Winstead's wife came forward to reveal Winstead coerced her into giving him an alibi and that he actually hadn't come home until later the night of the murder, meaning he was unaccounted for between 7 and 7:30 p.m., the time of the killing. Police went to arrest him, but at this point Winstead had already fled the country. Desperate to find him, the family had him featured on "America's Most Wanted." He was eventually located in Costa Rica, but extradition between U.S. and Costa Rica is tricky. As authorities plotted their next move, they discovered Winstead's father, Earl, had been wiring his son money from Branson's estate so he could live comfortably in Costa Rica. This devastated the rest of the Branson family -- and Earl Winstead was found guilty of seven counts of hindering apprehension and given seven years probation. Finally, in May 2005, Winstead was arrested at a casino in Costa Rica and sent back to the United States, although the U.S. had to agree not to seek the death penalty in the case. "I felt like a burden had been lifted. I knew justice was going to be done," Jack Branson told producers. "[...] We all thought he was a family man, we all thought he was a church-goer." In July 2007, the case went to trial. Prosecutors argued Winstead realized he couldn't afford the $1,200 check he had given Branson, had gone to her home to ask her to tear it up, and when she refused, he had simply snapped, stabbing her and hitting her over the head repeatedly. Russell Winstead was found guilty of murder and first-degree robbery, and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. For more on this case and others like it, watch An Unexpected Killer," airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

  • Mindy Kaling, Daniel Wu, Margaret Cho, Daniel Dae Kim and more open up about the Asian American experience: 'This country has a lot to unpack'

    From George Takei to Jamie Chung to Jon M. Chu to Dave Bautista, celebrities and creators share personal stories of racism and how to move forward. "We're going to be louder than you, and you're going to realize that there's more of us than there are of you."

  • Former Astronaut Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Death Of Two Girls, Gets Four Years

    A former Alabama astronaut pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault in the death of two young girls and will spend 4 years behind bars, but the victims’ family has argued that the plea deal “wasn’t justice.” James Halsell Jr., 64, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of manslaughter and two counts of assault in the deaths of 11-year-old Niomi Deona James and 13-year-old Jayla Latrick Parler. The young girls died in June of 2016 after Halsell’s car slammed into their vehicle going 100 miles per hour and ejected them from the car, according to WIAT. The girls, who were picked up by their father from Texas earlier that day to spend summer vacation with him at his Alabama home, had been just miles from their final destination when the accident occurred around 2:50 a.m. along a remote rural highway, AL.com reports. Before getting behind the wheel, Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said the former Space Shuttle commander had consumed a bottle of wine and had taken sleeping pills. James Halsell Jr. Photo: AP Although the 64-year-old could have faced up to 20 years behind bars for each manslaughter charge and another 10 years for each assault charge, the judge agreed to a plea that would require him to spend four years behind bars without the possibility of early release, according to the Associated Press. He will also serve an additional 10 years of supervised release, and could be sent back to prison for another 16 years if he violates the conditions of his probation. Webb had opposed the probation and lighter sentence in the case and called the situation “a tragedy.” “There are clearly no winners here,” he said, according to AL.com. “It’s a horrible thing for the family. You have a man who has done very good things, who in this case did a very, very, very bad thing. It shows how thin the line is, and how fast and how far people can fall.” Halsell’s attorney, Jim Sturdivant, told the news outlet that his client “has always acknowledged his responsibility for the tragic accident.” “Jim has always wanted to express his sorrow to the families but was held back by me until today as I, as his lead lawyer, did my job of representing my client and trying to achieve a favorable outcome for my client,” he said. Sturdivant—who also provided a confidential civil settlement to the family in 2017—apologized for his actions in court Thursday saying he “committed an egregious lapse in awareness and judgement,” the night of the fatal crash, WIAT reports. But the girls’ mother, Latrice Parler, said the apology didn’t seem sincere, adding that the plea deal “wasn’t justice” for her slain daughters. “I’m going to keep the girls' names alive and I’m going to make sure the world knows exactly who James Halsell is and what he’s done,” she told WIAT. “I’ve listened to a lot of credentials he’s had in there, but the main one was for me: murdered my daughters. Took away lives. We really wanted justice for this. It might have been lawful, but it wasn’t justice.” Before the judge agreed to the sentence, Parler described the agonizing last moments she had shared with her girls. “My daughters were amazing, beautiful, smart, strong little girls that could have been anything in this world if they had the opportunity to grow up, but that was taken from me and all of everyone else in this world,” she said, according to the AP. The girls’ father Pernell James—who was injured in the crash along with another woman—told WIAT that during his final moments with his daughters they had been asking him to play Taylor Swift songs before they told him “I love you” and fell asleep in the backseat of the car. “The one thing I do remember the most is them telling me they love me before they went to sleep,” he said. Hassell was part of five Space Shuttle missions before retiring from NASA in 2006.

  • Google is facing a class-action lawsuit over claims it paid female employees nearly $17,000 less per year than male staff for the same work

    The lawsuit claims Google "paid women less base salary, smaller bonuses, and less stock than men in the same job code and location."

  • How Will Princess Beatrice’s Baby Affect the British Line of Succession? We Have Answers

    By now, you’ve probably heard that Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli...

  • Ex-Athletics star Josh Donaldson has 'catalog' of pitchers cheating

    Josh Donaldson believes Joe West's confiscation of a pitcher's hat should be just the beginning.

  • ‘Inside The NBA’ Cohost Charles Barkley Wants Players To “Beat The Hell” Out Of Fans

    TNT cohost Charles Barkley, who once infamously claimed not to be a role model, advocated on Thursday for players to “beat the hell” out of fans. Speaking on the Inside the NBA show on TNT, Barkley was responding to recent reports of bad fan behavior. The incidents included a fan dumping popcorn on Washington Wizards player […]

  • NC jailer under investigation in alleged sexual assault of trans inmate, sources say

    Observer Exclusive: The accuser is now out on bond after a federal judge in Charlotte previously denied it.

  • Former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg says he's evicting her as retribution for speaking out

    Allen Weisselberg, who's been at the helm of the Trump Organization's finances for four decades, is a focus of the criminal inquiry into the company.

  • Kristaps Porzingis is horrendous in Dallas Mavericks’ loss to L.A. Clippers | Opinion

    In Game 3, the Mavs couldn’t defend and their big man couldn’t score.

  • AMC, Regal and Cinemark Will No Longer Require Masks for Vaccinated People

    Movie theater chains, including AMC, Regal and Cinemark, will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face masks. In line with CDC guidelines, masks will be optional for inoculated patrons and will be “strongly encouraged” for all others. For non-vaccinated customers, masks can be removed when eating and drinking inside the auditorium. All employees […]

  • Matthew McConaughey and Trisha Yearwood Look Back on His Big Break in Her 1992 Music Video

    "I basically gave you a career and now you're way more famous than me," Trisha Yearwood jokes to Matthew McConaughey about him starring in her "Walkaway Joe" music video

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • The bodies of 215 children have been found buried at a former Canadian school for Indigenous people

    The chief of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation called the discovery an "unspeakable loss." Some children were as young as 3 years old.

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’