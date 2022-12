Washington Post

On the afternoon of Dec. 8, 1972, a Boeing 737 crashed into a residential neighborhood in Chicago, a mile and a half from Midway International Airport, where the flight - United Airlines Flight 553 - was headed for a layover between Washington National Airport and Omaha. Forty-three of the 61 people onboard were killed, as were two residents of a house where the plane came to rest. Almost immediately, FBI agents descended on the scene, according to reports at the time.