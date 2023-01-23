Former FBI boss arrested for money-laundering on behalf of Russian oligarch

(Executive Mosaic/Potamic Officers Club)

The former head of the FBI's New York Counterintelligence division was arrested alongside a former Russian diplomat for violating sanctions against Russia, the US Department of Justice announced on Monday.

In a statement, the Department of Justice announced that Charles McGonigal and Sergey Shestakov are charged with violating and conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act as well as with conspiring to commit money laundering and money laundering.

The department accused Mr McGonicgal and Mr Shetakov of conspiring to provide services to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, despite the fact the US imposed sanctions on Mr Deripaska.