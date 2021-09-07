Former FBI official says law enforcement should take conservative rally in DC ‘very seriously’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bevan Hurley
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew McCabe has warned of the threat of further violence at the US Capitol (HBO)
Andrew McCabe has warned of the threat of further violence at the US Capitol (HBO)

The threat of potential violence at an upcoming rally in support of jailed January 6 rioters needs to be taken “very seriously”, according to former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

A large protest is scheduled to be held by supporters of Donald Trump on the grounds of the US Capitol on 18 September, and both law enforcement and lawmakers fear it will be infiltrated by far-right extremists such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

Speaking on CNN, Mr McCabe said there was a very real danger of seeing scenes similar to that on 6 January.

“I think they should take it very seriously. In fact, they should take it more seriously than they took the same sort of intelligence that they likely saw on 5 January,” Mr McCabe said.

The rally, set to be the largest gathering of Trump supporters in DC since the attack on the US Capitol earlier this year, is billed as a “Justice for J6” rally where attendees will show support for suspects charged with offenses related to the deadly 6 January attack.

Seven months after the 6 January riots, 638 people from more than 40 states have been charged with crimes.

Discussions are underway by the US Capitol Police to reinstall temporary fencing around the Capitol’s perimeter as they try to avoid being overwhelmed again.

Lawmakers have also expressed their concerns that the rallygoers could resort to violence.

"You don’t get an insurrection on 6 January and all threats of violence go away,” said Pennsylvania Democrat Congresswoman Madeleine Dean.

Ms Dean said worried about the safety of her staff and of Capitol Police officers.

“They are strained, they have been heroic and they saved all of our lives at great peril to themselves.”

The US Capitol is already on edge after a Trump supporter claiming to have a car bomb drove his pickup truck onto the steps of the Library of Congress.

Floyd Ray Roseberry was eventually arrested after an hours-long stand-off with police and FBI negotiators and faces a potential life sentence if found guilty of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Read More

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio poses holding lighter to US Capitol before starting five-month jail sentence

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty over his part in pro-Trump Capitol riot

Right-wing extremist groups plan to attend rally at US Capitol, according to intel

AOC and Schumer tour flooded Queens neighborhood

Brazil’s Bolsonaro seeks show of strength, risking backfire

LGBTQ rights group president fired over ties to Cuomo

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden renews focus on domestic issues with tour of New York area flood damage

    President Joe Biden will visit flood-damaged New Jersey and New York on Tuesday to survey the upheaval caused by Hurricane Ida, part of a renewed focus on domestic priorities after weeks dominated by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. On Tuesday he will be briefed by local leaders in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, and tour a neighborhood in Manville that was hit hard by the storm. Later he will tour a neighborhood and deliver remarks in New York City's Queens borough.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro seeks show of strength, risking backfire

    Thousands of demonstrators started arriving at the central plaza in Brazil's capital on Tuesday for Independence Day celebrations to support embattled President Jair Bolsonaro, who has vowed to issue an ultimatum to the Supreme Court. Critics say they fear Bolsonaro could be preparing a tropical version of the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol alleging he had been robbed of a reelection victory. Already, Bolsonaro has said he might reject 2022 election results if he loses.

  • Texas governor to sign Republican-backed voting restrictions

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday is set to sign into law voting restrictions that Republican backers say are intended to combat voter fraud but that critics contend are aimed at making it harder for Democratic-leaning minorities to cast ballots. Opponents have vowed to quickly file lawsuits in federal courts across Texas challenging the legality of the measure, arguing that it violates federal laws including the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act. It is the latest in a series of laws passed this year in Republican-led states creating new barriers to voting following Republican former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.

  • Over 55? Stop Doing These Things Right Now, Say Experts

    All of us would like to think we're getting better with age. But the truth is, most of us aren't getting better at avoiding certain patterns that come with aging—everyday habits that can seriously affect your heart, brain and cancer risk, some you'd never guess were that harmful. These are five things that doctors are practically begging you to stop doing after the age of 55, so you can have many healthy years to come. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these

  • Florida doctor ‘draws a line in the sand’ and refuses to see patients who aren’t vaccinated

    Dr Linda Marraccini said she’s done putting her staff at risk

  • Pope, patriarch, Ab. of Canterbury make joint climate appeal

    The world’s top Christian leaders — Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians — on Tuesday issued a joint appeal for delegates at the upcoming climate summit to “listen to the cry of the Earth” and make sacrifices to save the planet. “The extreme weather and natural disasters of recent months reveal afresh to us with great force and at great human cost that climate change is not only a future challenge, but an immediate and urgent matter of survival,” said the statement from Francis, Archbishop Justin Welby of the Anglican Communion and the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I. The statement sought to give a sense of urgency to the upcoming U.N. climate summit, which Francis at least is expected to attend in person.

  • Parent tells school board that vaccines are Deep State conspiracy to depopulate the world

    ‘They want us to fight each other so they can win’

  • Justice Department says it will defend people seeking abortions in Texas

    The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas. The new state law bans most abortions.

  • NXIVM's Second-in-Command Helped Build a Culture of Abuse, Survivors Say

    NEW YORK — Three days after Ivy Nevares told a Brooklyn jury last fall about the lasting pain that the NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere had inflicted on her, she got a phone call. The caller did not want to talk about Raniere, who had just been sentenced to 120 years in prison. He called, according to a letter Nevares later sent to a judge, with a warning: Do not talk about Nancy Salzman. “I felt intimidated and, after the call, was deeply upset for days,” Nevares wrote. Sign up for The Morning n

  • I'm a photographer who covered 9/11 and its aftermath. Here are the most gripping photos I took, and the stories behind them

    The photographer Alan Chin looks back at six months that changed America: the Sept. 11 attacks, and the start of the war in Afghanistan.

  • 'I tried to stop him but I couldn't': Girl, 15, raped in sea at Bournemouth speaks out about ordeal

    The girl was throwing a ball with her friends in the sea near to the Oceanarium at around on 18 July.

  • World Trade Center 'surfer' struggles to comprehend his survival 20 years later

    As one of only two people who survived 9/11 by surfing down the Twin Towers collapse, Pasquale Buzzelli has a mixture of survivor’s guilt and gratefulness.

  • Ted Cruz Tells People To 'Get A Job' And Twitter Works Him Over

    The Texas senator was responding to an article about unemployment benefits expiring for millions.

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • Martin County detectives find missing mother's body in canal, family friend arrested

    Martin County detectives find missing mother's body in canal, family friend arrested

  • Florida sheriff calls shooting suspect a 'coward' after arresting him

    A Florida sheriff called a former Marine sharpshooter a "coward" after the quadruple murder suspect surrendered to authorities with his hands up after a prolonged firefight.

  • 3 arrested after chase from San Diego County ends in Murrieta

    Three people were arrested after a chase that started in the East County and ended in Murrieta.

  • New Video Of Suspect Wanted In Harlem Shooting

    Police released new video of a suspect they're looking for after a shooting in Harlem left two people, including a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition.

  • Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money

    A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago and was injured days ago when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire was taking money from his law firm, the business said late Monday. The statement from PMPED law firm came hours after Alex Murdaugh said he was resigning and entering rehab. The PMPED law firm said it will hire an accounting firm to fully review its books.