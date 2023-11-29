Former FCI officer sentenced in 2021 death of inmate

RICHMOND – A former officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Prince George County will spend the next three years behind bars for what prosecutors called “showing deliberate indifference” to an inmate’s medical needs that resulted in his death.

Michael Anderson, 52, a former lieutenant at the federal prison, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Richmond for the 2021 death of the 47-year-old inmate identified in court records as “W.W.” Anderson, one of four FCI staffers charged in the case, pleaded guilty last July and was the first of the four to go to trial.

The Associated Press later identified the inmate as Wade S. Walters. The Progress-Index was able to independently confirm his identity through online obituaries.

According to court documents, Walters died Jan. 10, 2021, of an undisclosed medical condition. He was found unresponsive in his cell and reportedly lay on the cell floor for almost 90 minutes before medical personnel were called. The inmate was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anderson, who was on duty that day, was told by another officer that Walters had fallen, but prosecutors said Anderson failed to request medical help. The day before, they said, Anderson personally saw Walters in mid-health crisis and promised to call for assistance but never did.

At the time of his death, Walters was being held in what FCI calls a “suicide observation cell.”

“This inmate’s death was not the result of inadvertence or a lapse in judgment.” U.S. District Attorney Jessica Aber said in a statement released by her office. “His death was the completely preventable result of the deliberate choices made by the defendant, who knew he had the constitutional duty to provide medical care. Inmates are entitled to basic human dignity.”

Added U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, “Inmates entrusted to the care and custody of a correctional facility rely on correctional officials for basic healthcare, especially in a medical emergency. The Justice Department will continue to hold correctional officials who blatantly disregard inmates’ serious medical needs accountable.”

Three other staffers face charges stemming from Walters’ death. They are:

Shronda Covington, 47 of Chesterfield County, indicted last June on charges of deliberately violating Walters’ civil rights and lying to federal investigators about the circumstances of his death;

Tonya Farley, 52, also of Chesterfield, indicted last June on charges of deliberately violating Walters’ civil rights, lying to federal investigators about the circumstances of his death and filing a false death report; and

Yolanda Blackwell, 45, of Chester, indicted last August on charges of deliberately violating Walters’ civil rights.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Former FCI officer sentenced in 2021 death of inmate