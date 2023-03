Reuters Videos

STORY: Hollywood actors Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler brought a piece of Paris to Hollywood for the premiere of their latest action comedy 'Murder Mystery 2'.The pair also produce the sequel and had creative control of where the second in the franchise would be filmed.The film begins in Hawaii where the detective couple are invited to their friend Maharaja's wedding.However, he is kidnapped during the festivities and the clues lead them to Paris.Although a lot of the production was filmed in Paris, Aniston said she didn't get to enjoy the city.'Murder Mystery 2' goes on release on Netflix on March 31.