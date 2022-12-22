Former federal Judge Luttig says if Trump is convicted, a federal judge would have 'no choice' but to sentence him to prison
Former federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, who played a critical role in the Jan. 6 committee hearings, joins Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast to discuss the Jan. 6 House committee criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump. As a former U.S. Court of Appeals judge, Luttig says he’s confident that if Trump is convicted and the conviction is upheld by the Supreme Court, a federal judge would have “no choice” but to sentence him to imprisonment.