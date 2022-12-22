Former federal Judge Luttig says Rep. Cheney will end Trump's political career — he won't end hers
Former federal Judge J. Michael Luttig joins Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast to discuss the ending to the Jan. 6 House committee’s investigation, saying, “The poetic justice of these historic hearings is that the [former] president set out to destroy the January 6th committee and the political careers of its members.” Luttig added, “It will have been Liz Cheney who ended Donald Trump’s political career, not him [ending] hers.”