Former federal Judge Luttig says Rep. Cheney will end Trump's political career — he won't end hers

“Why are they lying to us about this?” asked Tucker Carlson, the Fox News pundit and host of the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show, on Wednesday. Carlson says the jobs data were overstated, which in turn helped the Democrats retain control of the U.S. Senate in November and give Fed chief Jerome Powell the ammunition to continue its interest-rate-rising campaign. “The administration wants Powell to raise rates because they think it’ll offset the inflation that Joe Biden’s policies have caused,” according to Carlson.