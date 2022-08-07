A former federal prosecutor believes Mark Meadows will turn on Donald Trump and 'snitch' on him to Justice Department investigators

Mark Meadows, left, and former President Donald Trump, right, in a composite image. Getty Images

A former federal prosecutor predicts Mark Meadows will eventually snitch on Donald Trump.

"He's going to rat Trump out. He's going to snitch," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said.

Kirschner's remarks come after the January 6 hearings in which lawmakers heard damning testimony.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner believes former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will eventually turn on former President Donald Trump.

"Do you really think Mark Meadows is just going to sit quietly by and take the fall for Donald Trump? Maybe just volunteer to dive under the bus? No," Kirschner said in a video posted to YouTube. "He's going to cut his losses. He's going to cooperate. He's going to flip. He's going to turn state's evidence. He's going to rat Trump out. He's going to snitch."

Kirschner's remarks come after shocking testimony given by former aides during the recent House January 6 committee hearings, including by former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who made several shocking claims that stunned former Trump aides.

She said, for example, that Trump had expressed approval when rioters chanted about hanging Vice President Mike Pence.

She also detailed the intense effort that Trump made to get to the Capitol, even when security detail said they were instructed to take him elsewhere. Hutchinson described him lunging forward at a driver and grabbing at the throat of a Secret Service agent in an effort to demand that they take him to the Capitol.

She also said Trump urged Secret Service to get rid of metal detectors.

"I was in the vicinity of a conversation where I overheard the president say something to the effect of, 'I don't effing care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me. Take the effing mags away. Let my people in, they can march to the Capitol from here,'" Hutchinson said.

After her testimony, Trump railed against Hutchinson, calling her a "total phony" and denying many of her claims.

Rep. Liz Cheney has said the committee could make multiple criminal referrals to the Justice Department, including one against Trump. The committee wouldn't be able to legally prosecute Trump, but its members can inform the Justice Department of possible criminal conduct, as Insider's John Dorman previously reported.

Trump's niece Mary predicted last month that if he's indicted, Trump will take action and attempt to clear his name or cast blame in another direction.

"We should expect a full court press, by him and everybody in his orbit, to change the subject, muddy the waters, deflect, project, cast blame on everybody from the lowliest of White House aides on up," she said. "He will not take it lying down and he will engage everybody who continues to be a hanger-on to do his bidding."

The Capitol riot left five people, including one police officer, dead. Members of the Proud Boys, which is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, were also present.

Organizers were emboldened by Trump's urges to protest the results of the 2020 election with him, despite Joe Biden's election victory. While members of Congress were meeting inside the Capitol to certify the results and verify Biden's electoral win, Trump supporters organized an attempted coup and stormed the Capitol.

