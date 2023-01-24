Former federal prosecutor outlines charges for protesters arrested in downtown Atlanta

In response to the arrests of six protesters in Saturday’s chaos in downtown Atlanta, a former federal prosecutor says at the federal level, there is no parole.

Saturday, about 200 people marched through downtown Atlanta, destroyed ATM’s and even set an Atlanta Police car on fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Monday, Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to former Federal Prosecutor Attorney Scott Hulsey with Barnes and Thornburg on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. about the case and the charges all six suspects are facing. Those charges range from 1st Degree Arson to Domestic Terrorism.

“That’s a felony charge and it’s a violent crime. I would characterize Arson as definitely one of the more severe charges, that a government could bring,” said Hulsey.

The group said they are against the building of the new public safety training center in Dekalb County and that they’re protecting the forest. But Hulsey said when those types of acts are done with the intent to intimidate, these charges are appropriate.

“When those type of violent acts are done with the intent of changing government policies or intimidating or coercing government policy, and especially when they endanger the lives of others, then that may be a situation where domestic terrorism charges are appropriate,” said Hulsey.

“You have people that look like they came to this state, from out of state,” Hulsey added.

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta Police said five of the six suspects are not from Georgia. Nadja Geir is from Nashville, Tennessee, Madeline Feola is from Spokane, Washington, Ivan Ferguson is from Nevada, Graham Evatt is from Decatur, Georgia, Francis Carrol is from Maine and Emily Murphy is from Gross Ile, Michigan.

Story continues

“At the Federal level, there is no parole and the potential sentencing are potentially longer,” said Hulsey.

Hulsey said at the federal level, the government could take away funding from the organization that is funding the group.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: