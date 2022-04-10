A former federal prosecutor said Ivanka Trump's Jan. 6 testimony likely 'incriminated' her father for his role in the Capitol riot

Ivanka Trump has been cooperating with the committee investigating the Capitol riot.

A former federal prosecutor said Ivanka Trump likely testified that she tried to get her father to call off his supporters.

January 6 committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said Ivanka Trump was "answering questions."

A former federal prosecutor believes Ivanka Trump's testimony to the House committee investigating the Capitol riot "incriminated" the former president.

Her testimony likely included the revelation that she was present at the White House during the riot and tried to get her father to call off his supporters, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Friday on "The Stephanie Miller Show."

But Trump refused, according to former Trump national security advisor Keith Kellogg, Kirschner said.

Kirschner said several people, including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, "tried and failed" to stop him.

"Ivanka tried and failed, so we sent her back into the Oval Office a second time because she can be pretty tenacious, and she couldn't get her father to stop the attack on the Capitol," Kirschner said, citing Kellogg.

"That is a president in a very real way, waging war against the United States," Kirschner said. "Even his own daughter couldn't stop him. That is deeply incriminating information. Presumably, it's been provided by Ivanka under oath to the J-6 committee, and if I were prosecuting the case, she would be one of the very early witnesses I called."

It's unclear what Trump said during her eight-hour testimony last week. But committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson on Tuesday said she was "answering questions."

"I mean, you know, not in broad, chatty terms, but she's answering questions," Thompson told reporters.

The Capitol riot left five people, including one police officer, dead. Members of the Proud Boys, which is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, were reportedly present.

Organizers were emboldened by the former president's urges to protest the results of the 2020 election with him, despite Democrat Joe Biden's election victory. While members of Congress were meeting inside the Capitol building day to certify the results, supporters organized an attempted coup and stormed the Capitol building.

