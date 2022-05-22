A former federal prosecutor says Bill Barr can provide 'directly incriminating evidence' about Trump's false claims of election fraud

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says then-President Donald Trump did not have a "good idea" about what the roles of the DOJ and the president were. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A former federal prosecutor said Bill Barr can incriminate Donald Trump for his voter fraud claims.

Barr can provide "directly incriminating evidence," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said.

Trump has claimed voter fraud despite Barr telling him the 2020 presidential election wasn't stolen.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said former US Attorney General Bill Barr can incriminate Donald Trump for making false assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Barr has "incriminating information that he can share about Donald Trump. He can provide sharply, directly incriminating evidence about Donald Trump's guilty state of mind, his corrupt intent, his criminals mens rea," Kirschner said in a video posted to YouTube on Friday.

Kirschner said Barr can supply evidence against Trump in a court of law because he told the former president in December 2020 after he lost the election that his claims of widespread voter fraud were "bullsh-t."

"Every day moving forward ... that Donald Trump said, 'The election was stolen, it was fraudulent, stop the steal,' he was lying and he knew he was lying," Kirschner said. "Bill Barr, his attorney general, somebody in a position to know, said it's BS, there is no election fraud undermining Joe Biden's win."

"Donald Trump didn't care. He lied about it, lied about it, lied about it, and then incited a crowd to attack the Capitol and try to put a stop to the certification of Joe Biden's win," Kirschner said. "So Bill Barr has directly and deeply incriminating evidence against Donald Trump."

Barr, a longtime devotee to Trump who backed him when he made incorrect claims about mail-in voting during his tenure as US attorney general, has become more outspoken against the former president since leaving his post.

In February, for example, Barr again categorically rejected any claim of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, saying in a book that "Trump lost it."

"The election was not 'stolen,'" the former attorney general wrote in his book, "One Damn Thing After Another."

Story continues

"This is killing me — killing me. This is pulling the rug right out from under me," Trump said to Barr, according to an excerpt of the book published by The Washington Post. "He stopped for a moment and then said, 'You must hate Trump. You would only do this if you hate Trump.'"

Barr in the book said he reminded Trump that he had "sacrificed a lot personally to come in to help you when I thought you were being wronged."

But, he said, there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

After the results of the 2020 presidential election, the Trump campaign has filed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud, most of which have so far been denied, dismissed, or withdrawn.

Independent election watchdog groups have repeatedly said there was no widespread voter fraud. After the results came out, for example, The New York Times contacted election officials in every state, each of which said there is no evidence that fraud influenced the presidential election.

But even since leaving office, Trump has continued to insist that the election was rigged. Republican lawmakers and Trump supporters have also echoed his unsubstantiated claims.

Read the original article on Business Insider