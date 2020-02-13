Former federal prosecutors describe the Roger Stone sentencing reversal as unprecedented





WASHINGTON — Legal experts and former federal prosecutors say the Justice Department’s reversal of the sentencing recommendation for President Trump’s former campaign adviser is an extraordinary development that could have a long-term impact on public perception of federal law enforcement’s independence from political interference.

Roger Stone, a longtime friend of Trump, was convicted last November for lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. The Justice Department overruled the seven-to-nine-year sentencing recommendation prosecutors made in the case.

The controversy over Stone’s sentencing deepened this morning when President Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Attorney General William Barr for “taking control of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought.”

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone, with his wife, Nydia. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) More

The case against Stone, a fixture in GOP politics, was a result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. While the investigation looked at Stone’s role in the release of hacked emails, he was ultimately charged with lying to Congress and threatening a congressional witness.

He was convicted in November on all charges.

The four federal prosecutors on the case all withdrew from it yesterday; one of them resigned from the Department of Justice after headquarters had recommended an unspecified term in prison. Today the House Judiciary Committee announced it wants Barr to testify next month about the decision in this case as well as the “removal of U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu, who oversaw the prosecutions of President Trump’s deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Trump’s longtime political adviser Roger Stone.”

Trump yesterday withdrew Liu’s nomination for a senior post at the Treasury Department.

Scott Fredericksen, whose nearly 30-year career in public service includes a stint as chief of the criminal division for the Eastern District of Virginia, said that the seven-to-nine-year recommended sentence for Stone falls within federal sentencing guidelines and that while it was arguably a “heavy recommendation,” it was well within the expected range for a defendant convicted for Stone’s crimes.

“It wasn’t a number that was just picked out of thin air by prosecutors to be tough. It’s determined by the federal sentencing guidelines which is applicable to everyone who ends up being convicted before our federal courts,” Fredericksen said in an interview.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr. (Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images) More

The prosecutors were right to be upset over the reversal, according to Fredericksen.

“They resigned based on principle,” he said. “The principle is that the president of the United States has absolutely no business involving himself in criminal prosecutions.”

Fredericksen said he was particularly troubled by the fact that Barr’s decision to overrule the prosecutors coincided with a tweet from the president expressing his dismay at the sentencing recommendation.

“It was inappropriate for the attorney general to weigh in and countermand the recommendations of career prosecutors,” he said. “There is no precedent like this in the history of the Department of Justice of which I’m aware and that’s why it is a sad day for the Department of Justice.”