Former FedEx Driver Allegedly Shot At By White Men Spins the Block with New Lawsuit

D’Monterrio Gibson, the former FedEx delivery driver who said two white men chased him down in a racist attack, filed his second lawsuit following the incident. Why the second one, you ask?

A judge dismissed the first one because his argument was weak.



“Gibson fails to state a viable claim against FedEx for which the Court would have original jurisdiction,” Jordan said.

Gibson’s new lawsuit names his former employer and the two men as defendants.

Gibson was not wounded during the encounter on Jan. 24, 2022, in Brookhaven, about an hour’s drive south of Jackson. FedEx made him return to work on the same route, and that caused him to have “depression, stress, anxiety, loss of sleep, and emotional pain and suffering,” according to the lawsuit. It was filed by attorney Carlos Moore on Nov. 20 in state court.

As if Gibson’s case didn’t take enough blows, he was let go by FedEx shortly after his suit was dismissed. Plus, a judge declared a mistrial in the criminal case against the two men who are facing attempted murder charges. The two are out on bond until a new trial date is set.

