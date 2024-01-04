Former FedEx driver charged with stealing $40K in electronics from Miami U.

Jan. 4—A Dayton man driving a route for FedEx in September is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $40,000 worth of electronics from Miami University over a three-month period, according to court documents and prosecutors.

Darion D. Cayson, 26, was arrested Sept. 28 in Middletown for theft based on an investigation by the Miami University Police Department for stealing 28 Apple laptops and iPads during the shipment process, according to the police report.

Cayson was arraigned this week in Butler County Common Pleas Court for indicted charges of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony and unauthorized use of a computer, cable or telecommunications, a fifth-degree felony.

Cayson no longer provides service for FedEx Ground, according to Shannon Davis, FedEx communications adviser.

According the complaint signed by MUPD Detective Latona Howard, on 15 occasions between June 12 and Sept. 15, Cayson took electronics totaling $40,030 and intended for delivery to Shriver Center at Miami University.

On June 30, Cayson logged into and used a Macbook stolen from the university, according to court documents.

MUPD was contacted when university staff determined inventory was missing during an inventory check, according to Alecia Lipton, MU associate director of media relations.

"The MUPD investigation determined that the laptops and iPads were being removed from boxes before delivery on campus." Lipton said. "A new system has been implemented to inventory all deliveries upon receipt to determine if the university has received the complete delivery."

The university is yet to recover the missing items.

Cayson is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 26 for a pre-trial hearing. He is free on bond.