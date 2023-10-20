Former felon arrested for stabbing inside Manchester apartment, police say

A verbal altercation on Thursday led to one man in handcuffs and another with a stab wound to the leg, authorities say.

Rocky Hutchins, 35, of Manchester, is charged with first-degree assault, criminal threatening, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to an apartment on Walnut Street for a reported stabbing learned Hutchins got into an argument and stabbed another man in the leg, according to Manchester Police. Hutchins fled on foot from the apartment and was found in a nearby convenience store.

It is unclear the extent of the victim’s injuries or if the Hutchins and the victim knew each other.

Hutchins will be arraigned on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

