Over 1 million former felons still face hurdles after being given right to vote

It’s been more than 10 years since ​Gary Daughtry Sr., 66, had the right to vote and since he was released from prison. Previously in the state of Florida, anyone who committed a felony ​lost his or her right to vote ​and had to petition the governor to become re-enfranchised.

“I don’t think it’s fair that I had to pay my debt to society, and they won’t let me vote,” Daughtry told ABC News.

More than a decade ago, Daughtry committed grand theft in Florida, a third-degree felony. He served 16 months in prison and the court ordered him to pay an array of fees as part of his sentence, of which he still owes almost $1,000. He told ABC News he’s unable to pay because he’s disabled and cannot work, ​and he says all he wants to do is help re-elect President Donald Trump.

"I support him in every way," Daughtry said.

Under a new state law, passed last year with the​ stated aim​ to not re-enfranchise a felon who had not completed all terms of his or her sentence, former felons are required to either pay the fees and fines that they owe or get their sentence modified in order to register to vote. The process itself is also relatively complicated so that despite some counties implementing procedures to help former felons along, advocates say it still represents a tremendous hurdle to enfranchisement.

Daughtry’s experience trying to register to vote in Florida is illustrative of the predicament faced by many of the 1.4 million other former felons in Florida – also known as returning citizens, according to advocates. In the last two years, people in Florida like Daughtry have been re–enfranchised, then seemingly disenfranchised, and then re–enfranchised again through a variety of legal maneuvers. Ultimately, many returning citizens were left confused and unsure about their right to register to vote, advocates say.

Some 80% of the former felons in Florida, an estimated 1.12 million, owe fines or fees above $500, which many are unable to pay.

“What they’ve heard is that if you don’t have the money to pay, you can’t register,” said Carlos Martinez, Miami-Dade's public defender, referring to Florida's Senate Bill 7066, which stipulates that if a former felon has any outstanding court fees or fines, he or she would need to pay those fees before being re-enfranchised. “Well, that’s not the reality of the law that was passed.”

According to advocates and public officials, returning citizens who owe the court money, but are unable to pay, could request their original sentence be modified in order to vote in the upcoming presidential election -- their payment may be converted to community service hours or it may still be required, but it won't be a requirement in order to vote.

While there are over 21 million Floridians -- over 7% of them are former felons -- there are only 13 million registered voters in Florida, according to recent data. If all 1.4 million eligible former felons registered to vote, they would make up roughly 10% of the voting population in the state. This could affect the outcome of the 2020 presidential election since Florida is famously a swing state -- the 2000 presidential election was decided by Florida, where George W. Bush won by fewer than 600 votes.

Disenfranchising those with records

The act of disenfranchising people who commit crimes dates back to the beginning of U.S. history. While disenfranchising felons is still constitutional, almost half of the states in the last 20 years have expanded a felon’s right to vote in some way.

States like Maine and Vermont allow felons to even vote behind bars, but Iowa only allows returning citizens the right to vote through discretionary executive clemency.

Florida has a particularly fraught history with re-enfranchising former felons. Under Gov. Charlie Crist in the early 2000s, felons who committed certain crimes and fulfilled their sentences could have their voting rights restored quickly. But in 2011, when Rick Scott became governor, the process became harder than ever. Compared to Crist, Scott granted voting registrations 50 times less, and he was in office for twice as long, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. ​Within the first five years of his Governorship, Scott re-enfranchised fewer than 2,000 returning citizens, and when voting registration was granted, it took years, and the re-enfranchised citizens were disproportionately white and Republican.