Former fiancée of accused murderer takes stand in Steven Foley trial

WORCESTER — The ex-fiancée of Steven Foley, the man accused of murdering Cynthia Webb in 2017 and setting her car on fire with her in the trunk, told a Worcester Superior Court jury Wednesday that he admitted to setting her car on fire at Hope Cemetery.

Loretta Cole, a former Northborough woman who was away on business at the time Webb was allegedly murdered in her home, said Foley described disposing of the woman’s belongings and setting the fire without emotion.

“He said it to me in a very matter-of-fact way - it was very eerie to hear it,” Cole recalled.

Cole told a story to jurors Wednesday that lined up with what prosecutors attributed to her in their opening statements Monday.

Cole said Foley told her two other men allegedly killed Webb in the upstairs bedroom of the home they shared together and that he disposed of the body afterward by burning it at Hope Cemetery.

Cole said Foley told her he cleaned blood on the floor of the bedroom with bleach as he saw in the TV show “Dexter,” and countered her reasoning that he might be destroying evidence that implicated the other men by saying the police would never believe him because of his record.

Foley is a Level 3 sex offender who was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for rape decades ago.

Prosecutors have said a wealth of evidence links him to Webb’s death including surveillance video they say proves he took her to Northborough and was the last person to see her alive.

Cynthia L. Webb

Prosecutors Tuesday continued to detail forensic evidence they argue implicates Foley in killing Webb including evidence of her DNA being found in a floorboard of his Northborough home.

Lindsay Bird, a DNA expert at the state police crime lab, testified that DNA from red-brown stains taken from the floorboard conclusively matched Webb.

Eric Boss, a Worcester police sergeant, testified that a chemical test detected the presence of blood in the trunk of Webb’s burned-out vehicle.

Authorities allege that Foley placed Webb’s body in the trunk. Boss testified the chemical test indicated the likely presence of blood underneath her head.

Boss also testified that multiple tests showed the likely presence of blood on floorboards found in the bedroom where authorities allege Webb was murdered.

Boss said the pattern of the blood, which had to be detected with advanced technologies since it was invisible to the naked eye, “showed that someone had cleaned the area.”

Boss testified that tests in the home indicated the likely presence of blood on a large section of floorboards, as well as two wheels of the bed frame in the room. No blood was found on the mattress or box spring, he said.

Prosecutors entered into evidence Tuesday about a dozen floorboards they said were found with red-brown stains on their sides after being ripped out of the floor by detectives.

Bird, the state DNA expert, testified that she was asked to test one of the floorboards for DNA and that it conclusively belonged to Webb.

Sarah Hamilton, Foley’s defense lawyer, pressed Boss and Bird at length on cross-examination about the forensic testing in the case.

Hamilton, who told jurors in her opening statement Monday they would have questions about the strength of the forensic evidence, noted that only one of the dozen floorboards was tested for DNA.

She noted that while police used one type of test to indicate the likely presence of blood on the floorboards, a separate, "confirmatory" test they also conducted to confirm the presence of blood tested negative three times.

Boss told Hamilton that Worcester police, as a result of the Foley case, stopped using the "confirmatory" test they had used that day, finding it unreliable.

Hamilton noted through her questioning of Bird that state police did not do “confirmatory” tests to ensure the red-brown stains were blood. She attempted to have Bird agree that the DNA could have come from another substance, like saliva or skin.

Bird said that while saliva or skin could technically show up on such a test, she was confident that the DNA she tested came from the red-brown stain, not any DNA that might have been beneath or around it.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Former finacee of Steven Foley testifies in his murder trial