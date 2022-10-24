5

Rishi Sunak completes comeback, becomes Britain's first prime minister of color

Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
·6 min read

LONDON – Former finance minister Rishi Sunak completed a political comeback Monday, when he was selected prime minister by Britain's ruling Conservative Party, just seven weeks after he was beaten to office by Liz Truss.

Sunak, 42, will be the fifth British prime minister in six years, the third in less than two months. He is Britain's first leader of South Asian descent, its first Hindu prime minister, and the nation's first leader of color. He is the youngest prime minister of modern times.

He won an internal party contest to be the country's new leader following Truss' Oct. 20 resignation. Her tenure was the shortest ever for a British prime minister and was marked by economic turmoil. British voters elect a party, not a specific leader, meaning the ruling party has latitude to change a prime minister without calling an election. Sunak won the party contest after his main challenger, Penny Mordaunt, dropped out of the race. He automatically becomes prime minister.

Liz Truss last 45 days in prime minister's office: Here's why she resigned

Britain's economic turmoil

He takes over as Britain faces exceptionally challenging economic times.

Forecasts suggest its economy has already fallen into recession and the country is being hit with some of the highest energy and borrowing costs in Europe, the latter exasperated by Truss' move to aggressively cut taxes, which spooked bond market investors and led to a warning from the International Monetary Fund that it would further push up prices.

Annual inflation in Britain hit 10.1% in September, a 40-year high.

Sunak is a former banker and served as Chancellor of the Exchequer – finance minister – in Boris Johnson's government. He oversaw Johnson's package of economic support for businesses and employees during the coronavirus pandemic but resigned over the summer citing a "fundamentally different" economic approach to dealing with Britain's cost of living crisis and government "standards," a reference to Johnson's gaffe-prone, controversial leadership style that has led to several allegations of misbehavior.

Johnson pulled out of the contest to replace Truss late Sunday, after signaling for several days that he was mounting a dramatic return to Downing Street after his own resignation in July. He ended his nearly three-year, scandal-laden premiership amid a wave of resignations from his cabinet over allegations he broke his own coronavirus lockdown rules by holding a series of social events, and amid dissent over his handling of harassment claims made against a Conservative lawmaker.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Sunak's fast rise to the top of politics followed a privileged upbringing and lucrative marriage. Sunak is married to the daughter of the co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest technology companies. The couple met while studying at Stanford University. They have an estimated wealth of $1 billion, according to The Sunday Times Rich List, an annual gauge of the 1,000 wealthiest people and families resident in the U.K.

Sunak was born and raised in southern England. His mother was a pharmacist and his father a doctor. Before getting his MBA at Stanford, he attended Oxford University and Winchester College, one of Britain's most prestigious preparatory schools.

Sunak has spoken often about his Indian roots and being a practicing Hindu. He has said lighting Diwali candles outside No. 11 Downing Street – the office and home of the Chancellor of the Exchequer – when finance minister was one of the proudest moments of his career. Sunak was named prime minister during the Hindu religious festival.

Truss was the fourth British prime minister to resign since the country's 2016 vote to leave the European Union. Brexit, an economic and legal divorce, has ushered in unprecedented political division and chaos in a nation that is typically revered for being a model of stable and dependable governance. The Bank of England, Britain's central bank, was forced to buy government bonds known as "gilts" after Truss unveiled a series of aggressive tax cuts days after taking office. The pound currency plummeted.

With Sunak occupying No. 10 Downing Street, there is unlikely to be any major impact on London's economic and diplomatic relationship with Washington. There is broad alignment on all the big national security issues of the day, from support for Ukraine as Russia wages its war there to countering China's global rise.

Sunak is a less strident voice compared to Truss on the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol, legislation agreed with the EU designed to deal with the border between Ireland (part of the EU) and Northern Ireland (part of the U.K.).

U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern that if the protocol is not respected it could threaten fragile peace in Northern Ireland.

Multiple polls show that the majority of Britons, especially younger ones, would prefer to be part of the EU if given the option. However, there is little appetite for a new vote.

Sunak will need to make difficult tax and spending decisions during his first days and weeks in office as he seeks to stabilize Britain's beleaguered economy.

Sunak fought off a challenge from Penny Mordaunt, a former defense and trade minister under Johnson who Truss appointed leader of the House of Commons. Mordaunt was a prominent backer of Brexit. She pulled out of the contest on Monday.

What is Rishi Sunak's plan for the economy?

  • During Sunak's previous attempt to become prime minister he warned that Truss' plan to cut taxes and borrow money during an inflation crisis would lead to financial chaos. That's precisely what Truss did, and what happened.

  • In a brief statement Monday given at the Conservative Party's London headquarters, Sunak warned that Britain faced "profound" economic challenges.

  • Sunak has said little specific about how he intends to fix Britain's economic woes. But markets view him as a relatively safe pair of hands from his time as finance minster, and restoring Britain's economic credibility and calming rattled markets is in some respects his first priority. Britain's FTSE 100 benchmark stock index gained in value after it was announced Sunak would become prime minister. The pound currency also gained in value against the dollar and euro currencies.

  • Britain's new leader has not yet said whether current finance minister Jeremy Hunt, appointed by Truss as part of a last-ditch effort to save her premiership, would be retained. However, Hunt is due to unveil a new economic plan for Britain on Oct. 31. Hunt has signaled that it will involve painful cuts to government spending.

Want to know more? Here's what you missed

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid economic turmoil after six weeks in office

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rishi Sunak named British prime minister, its first leader of color

Recommended Stories

  • Cost of insuring UK debt against default drops as Sunak becomes PM

    The cost of insuring Britain's debt against default fell to its lowest since last month's "mini budget", according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence on Monday, after Rishi Sunak won the race to become Britain's next prime minister. Five-year sovereign credit default swaps (CDS) on UK government debt fell to 30 basis points, from 35 bps at Friday's close. This was their lowest since Sept. 23, when outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss and her then-finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a fiscal plan that contained billions of pounds in unfunded tax cuts.

  • Rishi Sunak ignores Matt Hancock as he celebrates becoming prime minister

    Newly elected prime minister Rishi Sunak was seen ignoring Matt Hancock as he met other Conservative MPs after winning the race to become prime minister.Source: Sky News

  • Read Rishi Sunak’s victory speech in full

    Here's Rishi Sunak's short statement, in full:

  • New U.K. Prime Minister Chosen to Replace Liz Truss, Making History as First British Asian Premier

    Rishi Sunak will soon helm the Conservative Party, tasked with restoring faith in British government after a series of scandals and economic missteps spiraled the nation into chaos

  • BBC Anchor Reportedly Suspended After Allegedly Breaching Impartiality Rules Over Boris Johnson Remarks

    The BBC has reportedly suspended one of its news anchors after she was accused of breaching the broadcaster’s strict impartiality rules over comments about Boris Johnson. Martine Croxall was hosting the Sunday edition of BBC evening show “The Papers,” which reviews the following day’s top print headlines, when she made the remarks. “Well this is […]

  • Pound rallies as Rishi Sunak to be named the next prime minister

    UK bonds surged at the open after Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to become prime minister.

  • Rishi Sunak will provide a 'beacon of stability for the markets,’ strategist says

    Medley Global Advisors' Ben Emons joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss news that Rishi Sunak will become the next UK prime minister after Liz Truss resigned and what that means for markets over the short term and long term.

  • Rishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister

    Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday he was standing to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. "That's why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister." Sunak was defeated by Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson in September after losing an election held by members of the Conservative party across the country.

  • Netanyahu comeback dominates Israel election 'all about Bibi'

    At a dead-end road in a crime-hit town in central Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu stands on a mobile stage enclosed by a glass wall, pledging through a window to restore law and order as the crowd chants "Bibi the king." Israel's longest-serving prime minister and the most dominant and polarizing political figure of his generation is back on the campaign trail as Israelis prepare to vote on Nov. 1 in their fifth national election in less than four years. His Likud party is expected to win the largest bloc of seats in the Knesset.

  • Sunak addresses public after appointment as UK PM

    STORY: "There is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," Sunak said. "We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together."Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster and set to be the country's first leader of color, will be asked to form a government by King Charles, replacing Liz Truss, the outgoing leader who only lasted 44 days in the job before she resigned.He defeated centrist politician Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from lawmakers to enter the ballot, while his rival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, withdrew from the contest saying he could no longer unite the party.The pound and British government bond prices jumped briefly on news of Mordaunt's withdrawal, but soon returned to their previous levels. According to an ITV reporter, the king was returning to London and could accept Truss's resignation either later on Monday or on Tuesday.

  • Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership race but Penny Mordaunt will not withdraw

    Camilla Tominey: Why the Boris show will go on Jeremy Hunt endorses Rishi Sunak Boris Johnson's Tory leadership statement in full Steve Baker joins the 'big beasts' ready for Rishi In full: Rishi Sunak's leadership announcement Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group

  • UK doomed without Brexit rethink, warns Tory backer

    Financier Guy Hands claims the UK is facing an IMF bailout because of the way its EU exit was negotiated.

  • UK gilts jump as Rishi Sunak emerges victorious in PM race

    British government bond prices rose sharply on Monday as former finance minister Rishi Sunak cruised to victory in the race to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister, removing at least one source of uncertainty for bond investors. Sunak's rivals, former prime minister Boris Johnson and cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt, dropped out of the Conservative Party leadership race on Sunday and Monday. Gilt jumped briefly on the news that Sunak, a former finance minister, had won the contest.

  • Climate Change Tops Insurers’ Worries With War Close Behind

    (Bloomberg) -- Climate change remains at the top of insurance companies’ biggest concerns even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stokes geopolitical and energy-related fears within the industry.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Loomi

  • Britain risks deeper recession under Rishi Sunak, says City economist - live updates

    Rishi Sunak’s economic approach will lead to a deeper recession than previously thought but will keep a lid on interest rates, according to a top City economist.

  • Explainer-Credit Suisse in spotlight ahead of strategy shift

    With only days to go before unveiling a major strategic overhaul, Credit Suisse is racing to firm up sales of parts of its business that could reduce the amount of cash it might need from investors. The embattled Swiss lender is trying to recover from a string of scandals and lawsuits and could embark on a fundamental revamp to slim down volatile investment banking to focus on wealth management. Analysts estimate it could face a capital shortfall of up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.01 billion) -- depending on what it does to scale back its investment bank and how much it raises from asset sales -- to restructure, support growth and have a safety cushion.

  • Ukraines Foreign Minister on dirty bomb: Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022, 19:56 Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has called statements of the Russian side about Ukraine's alleged plans to stage a provocation with the use of a so-called "dirty bomb" dangerous and absurd.

  • G7 nations condemn Russian kidnapping of Ukrainians at Zaporizhzhia, demand return of facility

    The U.S. and other G7 nations called on Russia to return the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukrainian control after Russia kidnapped several Ukrainian employees.

  • North and South Korea exchange warning shots along their sea border

    The rival Koreas exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary on Monday, their militaries said, amid heightened animosities over North Korea’s recent barrage of weapons tests

  • Zelenskyy: Iran is lying that it does not sell drones to Russia, there is an agreement for thousands of them

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 22 OCTOBER 2022, 19:40 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Iran is lying when it says that it does not supply drones to Russia. Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for Canadian TV channels CTV and CBC Quote: "Iran supplies them (the Russians - ed.