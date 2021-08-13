Former fire captain Scott Jones sentenced to a month in jail

Aug. 12—At the end of his sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon, former Logansport Fire Department captain Scott Jones, 56, was taken into custody to serve a month in Cass County Jail.

Jones, also the former owner of the Old Style Inn, will spend the rest of his one-year sentence on probation after he gets out of jail.

A jury had found Jones guilty of Class A misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime after a three-day trial concluded on June 17. He was also found not guilty of Level 5 criminal confinement and Level 6 domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

All charges came out of a Jan. 1, 2018, incident where Jones went to the home where his then-estranged wife, Beth Jones, was staying and went in to take her cellphone.

Defense attorney Kristina Lynn had argued against any jail time for Jones, but Cass County Superior Court 1 Judge James Muehlhausen disagreed.

"Everybody has the right to live in peace and safety, and when anyone disrupts that right for another person, there have to be consequences," Muehlhausen said before handing down the sentence.

He noted that evidence had shown that Jones entered the house through the garage wearing a hoodie, then disconnected the electricity, woke Beth Jones with a flashlight in her eyes and tried to take her phone from her.

"To me, that has to be very frightening," the judge said.

Although the jury did not find Jones guilty of domestic battery, the victim did have a gash on her forehead from the struggle.

"The altercation happened because Mr. Jones exercised bad judgement," Muehlhausen said.

The judge did note that Jones has no previous criminal record.

"That's why I'm not giving you a year (in jail)," he said.

Before the sentencing arguments, Beth Jones made a victim's statement, stating that she had PTSD from the incident. She also detailed mental abuse during their marriage and said it had become physical abuse. The three-and-a-half years she waited for the matter to come to trial made matters worse, she said.

When Muehlhausen asked her what she'd like to see happen to her now ex-husband, she responded, "because of my love for the Jones family, I don't want to see Scott go to jail."

However, she had said in her statement that she wanted something that would deter him from doing something similar to another person.

"I want to see him have consequences for what he did," she told the judge.

Defense attorney Lynn had argued before the sentencing that Jones has had consequences over the three years: the marriage dissolving over that time, the loss of his house in the divorce and the loss of his business, leading him to be living with his parents while COVID-19 restrictions delayed the trial.

He also lost his income after being put on unpaid leave from the Logansport Fire Department. Lynn said Jones lost the sense of self-identity that comes from having gainful employment. She said Jones had also been getting therapy from multiple sources and passed multiple programs, and that he would likely still be getting it, except for insurance issues.

He also accepted responsibility and shows remorse, and the best thing would be not to prolong the situation anymore and give everyone the chance to move on, she said.

After pronouncing the sentence, Muehlhausen asked if Jones was ready to go to jail.

Jones asked for a few more days because he wasn't prepared, but the prosecution said that Jones knew or should have known the sentencing could mean jail time.

Muehlhausen allowed Jones to see his parents before being taken into custody.

Jones has 30 days to appeal the verdict or sentencing. Lynn said she would have to talk with him before deciding whether to do that.

Deputy Mayor Jacob Pomasl said that Jones' status with the fire department remains unclear, especially if there's an appeal.

"We're waiting to see," Pomasl said. "The case is not fully resolved yet."

But the city has been working on the matter.

Back on Jan. 3, 2018, the Logansport Board of Works and Public Safety first put Jones on paid administrative leave, pending further review, according to Pharos-Tribune archives.

Then on Feb. 7, 2018, the Board of Works voted to withhold Jones' salary starting May 1 of that year, although he'd continue to be eligible for health insurance with the city's share of the payments withheld.

Then-mayor Dave Kitchell said at the time that the Board of Works would reserve the right — under state law — to reinstate Jones as a firefighter and with "full salary if he's acquitted of all his charges and lesser included offenses."

Shortly after the trial, the matter came up at a June City Council special meeting, but City Council President Dave Morris said then that the matter is the Board of Works' and city attorney's legal responsibility, not the council's.

Councilman Carl McPherson estimated in June that it could cost Logansport about $150,000 to $200,000 because of medical insurance and retirement matches not made.

Pomasl said that although Logansport is waiting for the final outcome with Jones, the fire department has had some communication about the matter, and there are also the city's code of conduct and fire department codes to consider.

"We're still in a waiting game, but we're working on our side," he said.

