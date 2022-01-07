Former Fire Chief Ed Ward's lawsuit against ex-trustee Jennifer Teising put on hold

Jennifer Teising walks out of the Wabash Township Trustees Office hours after being found guilty of 21 counts of theft for receiving her salary while not living in the township, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in West Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jennifer Teising's felony convictions on Wednesday appear to have changed the trajectory of the civil lawsuit against the disgraced former Wabash Township trustee.

Teising fired Ed Ward on Dec. 21, 2020, from his job as fire chief, and Ward filed a civil lawsuit on Aug. 26, 2021, claiming wrongful termination. Ward maintained Teising retaliated against him for reporting her for living outside of the township.

The lawsuit lists Teising and Wabash Township as defendants. Teising is named a defendant as trustee and as an individual.

But Teising is no longer trustee, yet she remains a party to the lawsuit as a private citizen. Teising was convicted Wednesday of 21 counts of theft in relation to receiving paychecks while living outside the township.

On Friday, Ward's attorney, along with the township attorney, filed for a stay of action on the lawsuit.

"As a result of this conviction, Teising has been removed from the Office of Trustee by operation of law," according to Friday's filing. "This development materially impacts this litigation, including but not limited to, the allegations Plaintiff made in his Complaint and the Parties’ arguments concerning Defendants’ Motions.

"The Parties are in agreement that it is prudent to stay this litigation until such time they determine whether this litigation should proceed or be dismissed by agreement."

Ed Ward, former Wabash Township Fire Chief, stands on the sidewalk in front of Wabash Township Fire Station No. 1 and the Township Trustee Office, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in West Lafayette. Ward was fired by embattled Trustee Jennifer Teising on Dec. 21, the same day that the Wabash Township Board published a letter of no confidence in Teising, calling on her to resign.

The motion indicates that since the township and Teising severed their relationship because of Teising's convictions, it might effect the way the township proceeds in the lawsuit.

The motion to stay the litigation does not necessarily mean that Ward has shelved his lawsuit, in which he also alleged that Teising, as an individual, slandered Ward by saying he hacked her phone to track her, broke into Teising's office and stole files. She also allegedly said Ward could not work for a female supervisor.

During Teising's trial, Ward said he did not know why Teising sent him a request that allowed him to track her phone. Teising's attorney never presented evidence that Ward hacked Teising's phone, and Teising's attorney suggested the trustee wanted Ward to know where she was.

Teising was convicted of theft from the township for receiving her paycheck from June 2020 through June 2021 while residing outside of the township. Indiana law requires that trustees reside in the township where they serve.

