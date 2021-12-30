Former fire chief facing new charge in assault case

Dec. 30—MOUNT CARMEL — A misdemeanor count of corruption of minors was added to the case of a former fire chief from Mount Carmel accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Kevin Mains Jr., 44, the former chief of Strong Fire Company, appeared in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. After testimony, the judge approved the addition of the new misdemeanor and bound all charges over to Northumberland County Court.

Mains is also facing misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and open lewdness and a summary count of harassment. He is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl in July.

He is now scheduled for a formal arraignment at 9 a.m. Jan. 18 in county court.

In a separate case, Mains is accused of engaging in intercourse on four different occasions with a 14-year-old girl from July through August 2018. He is charged with five felony counts of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by volunteer or employee of nonprofit and corruption of minors and an indecent assault misdemeanor.

He is scheduled on the felony case for a pre-trial conference at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 7 in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones.

Mains, through a professional bondsman, posted a combined $220,000 cash bail. He has been free since Sept. 15.