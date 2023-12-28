Former firefighter charged with arson in connection to several NH fires

A former New Hampshire firefighter was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting several fires in two New Hampshire towns from 2022 to 2023.

Nathan Nichols, 19, of Weare, New Hampshire, is charged with five counts of felony-level arson.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says Nichols is responsible for multiple outside fires and two building fires between May 2022 and September 2023 in the towns of Bradford and Warner.

According to officials, Nichols used to work for the Bradford Fire Department, although it’s unclear when he was last employed there.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the department for comment.

Nichols was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned in February at Merrimack County Superior Court.

An investigation remains ongoing by members of the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Bradford Police Department, and the Bradford Fire Department.

Anyone with information about these or other incidents is encouraged to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

