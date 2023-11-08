Former firefighter denies plea deal in firearm on campus case, trial set May 22 next year

The sunset reflects on the Maury County courthouse at Public Square in downtown Columbia on July 27, 2023.

A trial date has been set following the arraignment hearing Wednesday of former Columbia firefighter Roy Brooks during his arraignment in Maury County Circuit Court Wednesday.

The trial is set for May 22, 2024.

Brooks, a former first responder, was indicted Aug. 17 for carrying a firearm on the campus of Columbia Central High School in response to what was thought to be an active shooter situation on May 3. The supposed active shooter threat, communicated by Robocall to high schools across the state, was later determined to be a hoax by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In August, a grand jury issued a true bill of indictment against Brooks on the charge of carrying a weapon on school property, a Class E felony.

Brooks appeared in court Wednesday for his arraignment, but no discussion or details of the investigation were shared in the courtroom. After a brief recess, presiding Judge David Lee Allen declared Brooks' case will now go to trial in May.

According to Brooks' attorney David Christensen, he denied a plea deal in lieu of a trial.

Though Brooks was not at liberty to comment, his attorney Christensen shared details about what will come next in the case.

"He didn't take a plea deal because, basically, we don't think he did anything illegal," Christensen said. "We expect the trial to go very well for him."

Christensen said the offer included a year of probation that would come off his record, or a diversion.

Christensen said Columbia Police Department, who were on the scene May 3, not only didn't deem Brooks a threat given he wasn't an official responder but saw him as a person who could help if it had been a real active shooter situation.

How Brooks was made aware of the scene, Christensen said, was "because somebody told him, I think an EMT."

In August, Columbia Police Chief Jeremy Alsup stated that Brooks was seen on video with officers, but was not an authorized member of any response team.

However, Christensen argued that Brooks' history with the local SWAT team was taken into consideration at the time.

"He wasn't in the SWAT team at the moment, but he had been in the past. Everybody knew him and he was there, and so they put him in Team 2," he claimed, citing that footage exists, showing the incident.

Controversy in school district

The May 3 incident also led to further issues among Maury County Public Schools officials. Following Brooks' initial indictment, Central High School Principal Michael Steele was also temporarily suspended following the announcement of the indictment.

Then, MCPS Lisa Ventura released a statement about the May 3 incident and law enforcement's response as well as Brooks' presence on campus.

The reasoning for Steele's suspension at the time, according to Superintendent Lisa Ventura, was due to “insubordination and unprofessional conduct at Central High School” with four policy violations related to "crisis management", "staff relations," "staff rights and responsibilities" and "ethics."

If found guilty, the sentence would likely be the initial plea deal of diversion, or probation without carrying an official conviction. It can also include up to two years of jail time, Christensen said.

"It could be zero days, or up to two years in jail," he said.

