Former firefighter pleads guilty to four sexual assaults

Jun. 25—VERNON — A former Manchester firefighter pleaded guilty on Friday to four sexual assaults that occurred in Manchester and Vernon from 2001 to 2008.

Angelo Alleano, 49, of Vernon, faces 25 years in prison, followed by 10 years of special parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26 in Vernon Superior Court.

Alleano's plea follows his arrest in May 2020 in connection with a Aug. 6, 2001, sexual assault of an 84-year-old woman in Manchester; the Dec. 9, 2004, sexual assault of a 57-year-old female in Manchester; the March 23, 2007, sexual assault of a 37-year-old Manchester woman; and the Jan. 16, 2008, sexual assault of a 61-year-old woman in Vernon.

In 2010, the Manchester Police Department and the Vernon Police Department obtained a "John Doe" warrant with a specific DNA profile that had been recovered from each of the crimes. Investigators were able to develop Alleano as a suspect in these crimes using publicly available genealogy information.

A search warrant was obtained for Alleano's DNA, which was analyzed and linked to crime-scene evidence. Alleano later admitted to all four sexual assaults, as well as additional crimes that were never reported by the victims.

"I am thankful we were able to provide a measure of justice to the victims in this case," Tolland State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky said. "The State Police Forensic Lab and Manchester and Vernon Police Departments did outstanding work on this case."