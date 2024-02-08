Former First Baptist Spartanburg admin pleads guilty to stealing over $200K from church

The former administrator at First Baptist Spartanburg who was charged earlier this week for defrauding the church pled guilty according to a filing in federal court Tuesday.

David Dennis, Jr. pled guilty to one count of wire fraud after he allegedly embezzled a total of $213,278 from the church between 2017 and 2022. Dennis had access to credit cards that were purportedly for church use, but used them for personal expenses, including one purchase where he spent over a grand on barbeque, the federal complaint states.

First Baptist Spartanburg, located at 250 E. Main St.

If convicted, Dennis faces up to twenty years in prison, three years of supervised release and $250,000 in potential fines, according to the maximum penalties outlined in the plea agreement.

Additionally, Dennis will have to pay restitution for the full sum he embezzled from First Baptist.

According to a report from church watchdog website MinistryWatch, the church informed congregants it was launching an investigation into the mishandling of funds in late June 2022.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

