Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care after dementia diagnosis

WASHINGTON - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, entered hospice care Friday after it was revealed she was diagnosed with dementia in May.

“She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family,” the Carter Center said in a statement. “The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care in February after a series of short hospital stays, and his grandson, Jason Carter, told USA TODAY in September that his grandparents were nearing an end.

“He's been in hospice now for several months, but they are happy,” Jason Carter, chairman of the Carter Center’s Board of Trustees and an attorney, said at the time. “They are together. They are at home. They're in love, and I don't think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it's a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care