You can make some of former first lady Rosalynn Carter's favorite recipes: Strawberry cake

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter's strawberry cake recipe can be made pretty easily; all you need are a couple of key ingredients.

The National Archives and Records Administration shared the recipe for a classic strawberry cake in remembrance of Carter, who passed away Sunday at the age of 96.

“Today, we honor the remarkable legacy of Rosalynn Carter, whose warmth touched the nation. As we remember her, we share one of her favorite recipes—a classic strawberry cake—reflecting the sweetness she brought to so many,” according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The strawberry cake recipe, a Carter family favorite, was one of a couple recipes shared by the National Archives over the last few days. Rosalynn Carter’s recipes for a cheese ring and eggplant souffle were also included.

Only a handful of ingredients are needed to make the famous strawberry cake.

Here’s how to make it.

When did the former first lady pass?

Rosalynn Carter, a tireless advocate for mental health “died peacefully” on Sunday, Nov. 19 surrounded by friends and family in her home in Plains, Georgia, USA Today previously reported.

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me,” according to a statement released by former president Jimmy Carter.

What ingredients does the strawberry cake recipe call for?

You don’t need to be an expert baker to make former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s strawberry cake recipe.

All you need are these key ingredients:

1 package of yellow/white cake mix

1 3 oz package of strawberry jello

¾ cup of cooking oil

1 cup of chopped nuts

4 eggs

2 tablespoons of flour

1 10 oz package of frozen strawberries/1 pint of fresh strawberries with ½ cup of sugar

After you gather all of the ingredients, you must mix all of them together and “beat well.” Only then, can you proceed to throw the mixture into an angel cake food pan to bake at 345 F for 45 minutes or until done.

The cake can be served plain or with whipped cream.

What are some of Rosalynn Carter’s other recipes?

If you are not a huge fan of strawberries or strawberry cake, the National Archives included a couple other recipes that might be of interest.

Recipes for former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s “Plains Special” Cheese Ring, eggplant souffle, or humdingers, also known as date rolls, were threaded below the initial post.

