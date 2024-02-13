Former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones, 2 others plead not guilty in H.B. 6 corruption scandal

Former FirstEnergy CEO Charles “Chuck” Jones arrives in Summit County Court with his attorney, Carole Rendon, to be arraigned Tuesday in Akron on charges related to the House Bill 6 corruption scandal.

Two former Akron-based FirstEnergy executives and ex-Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a statehouse corruption scandal.

Summit County Judge Susan Baker Ross kept the $100,000 pre-arraignment bonds, for which they each paid $10,000 for release, and GPS ankle monitoring on the three men.

Randazzo, former FirstEnergy CEO Charles "Chuck" Jones and Michael Dowling, FirstEnergy's former senior vice president of external affairs are restricted from traveling outside of Ohio.

Indictment: Ohio AG announces indictments for ex-FirstEnergy execs, Randazzo in House Bill 6 scandal

Prosecutors did not object to the pre-arraignment bonds remaining in place, but argued that the men were flight risks due to their financial resources. If convicted, the three could be sentenced to decades in prison, Principal Assistant Attorney General Matthew Meyer said.

Meyer said Jones, who now spends much of his time in Florida, could try to flee to Cuba.

"He has the resources and ability to drink a Cuba Libre a hundred miles away," Meyer said.

Jones, represented by attorney Carole Rendon, said he already handed over his passport and questioned why he would wait three years knowing an indictment was possible.

The three face many charges that include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. A Summit County grand jury indicted them on Friday.

Defense attorney Noah Munyer requests an arm GPS monitor for his client, former FirstEnergy CEO Charles "Chuck" Jones, during an arraignment Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Corruption scandal broke in 2020

Randazzo, 74, of Columbus, was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine and is accused of accepting bribes from FirstEnergy and its executives at the expense of his clients and Ohioans. Randazzo, who is represented by attorney Richard Blake, denies any wrongdoing.

Jones, 68, of Akron, and Dowling, 59, of Massillon, are accused of paying bribes in the scandal.

FirstEnergy concerns: Indictments raise concerns about future of FirstEnergy in Akron

FirstEnergy admitted in 2021 that it bribed Randazzo and ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. The company agreed to pay $230 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement and to assist in the ongoing federal probe.

It is unclear how the state prosecution will impact the ongoing federal investigation.

Former Public Utilities Chairman Sam Randazzo, left, and former FirstEnergy CEO Charles "Chuck" Jones appear Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court during an arraignment hearing presided by Judge Susan Baker Ross.

Concerned about flight risks

Two of Meyer's primary flight risk concerns involved Dowling and Jones.

In both cases, Meyer asked the court for property bonds as a means to deter them from fleeing the country.

"(Dowling) has access to resources that we are concerned could be used to further flight," Meyer said. "We do not believe this is a $4.3 million coincidence. We have writings that represent the defendant's mindset and actions."

Dowling's attorney John McCaffrey rebutted that his family, including his grandkids, keeps him in Northeast Ohio

"He has a modest pension he draws from FirstEnergy," he said. "He does not intend to do anything thing with those properties."

Jones may be the bigger flight risk because of the amount of time he spends in Florida — near a country that would not extradite him to the U.S. — Meyer argued.

His attorney, Rendon, said he has a medical condition that requires treatment in Florida and asked the judge to allow his travel between the Sunshine State and Ohio.

Defense attorney Richard Blake, left, his client former Public Utilities Chairman Sam Randazzo, and former FirstEnergy CEO Charles "Chuck" Jones arrive Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

"He appeared today at the court's request," Rendon said. "If the court needs some additional assurance, I know he would be willing to agree to any freeze on any of his houses or put up a house for a surety."

Ross told Jones to contact the Cleveland Clinic in Northeast Ohio to reschedule any immediate medical appointments. If that is not possible, she said they would discuss his temporary return to Florida.

Because the GPS monitor could cause more medical complications, Ross allowed Jones to use an unattached monitor that he would need to carry with him.

All three defendants will next appear for a virtual pretrial hearing at 9:30 a.m. on April 19.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 2 ex-FirstEnergy execs, Randazzo plead not guilty in H.B. 6 scandal