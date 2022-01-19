Former Fitchburg woman facing murder charge, out on bail, asks to move to Worcester

WORCESTER — A former Fitchburg woman facing a murder charge on allegations she fatally stabbed her girlfriend in the presence of their children is out on bail and seeking to move to Worcester.

A hitch in the request from Wanda L. Gonzalez arose at a hearing Wednesday in Worcester Superior Court, however, when court staff announced that one of the people who posted her bail has asked for their money back.

“That raises some concern to me as to what’s going on behind the scenes,” Superior Court Judge James Gavin Reardon Jr. remarked.

Gonzalez was arrested following the fatal Nov. 6, 2018 stabbing of her girlfriend, Jennifer Narvaez-Colon, outside their 35 Wanoosnoc Road home.

Prosecutors have said Narvaez-Colon was found suffering from stab wounds in the road, her three children by her side.

Gonzalez was initially arraigned from the hospital with wounds on her neck. Her lawyer, John Swomley, argued at the time that Narvaez-Colon assaulted Gonzalez during the incident, slicing her throat repeatedly with a knife.

Prosecutors have alleged that witnesses saw Gonzalez stab Narvaez-Colon, and secured an indictment against her for first-degree murder in April 2019.

Court records show Gonzalez was held without bail from the time of her arrest until February 2021, when she petitioned for and was granted bail.

Judge Reardon set bail at $25,000 on Feb. 12, 2021, court records show. Prosecutors argued against bail being granted, while Gonzalez had asked for $10,000.

The records show that Gonzalez’ bail was posted by two people — a man who posted $10,000 on behalf of the Massachusetts Bail Fund, and a woman from Springfield who posted $15,000.

Conditions of release include that Gonzalez be monitored with a GPS unit and be confined to a home in Holyoke. The address of the home was not included in the bail order.

In a motion filed recently in court, Gonzalez’ lawyer asked that she be allowed to move to Worcester.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Sans opposed the request Wednesday, noting the seriousness of the allegations and saying she had yet to be told the details of the proposed move.

Before the lawyers got to the heart of the discussion, Reardon disclosed that one of the people who posted bail had apparently come into the clerk’s office Wednesday morning and requested their money back.

Swomley told the judge he was not aware of that development and said he would look into it.

Reardon ordered the hearing delayed until Monday so that the person who posted the bail could be contacted.

He said the court only has an address, not an email address or phone number, on file for the person, so they will need to be summonsed to court.

Sans asked that the hearing be held as quickly as possible. Gonzalez, who was attending the virtual hearing via Zoom, watched the hearing silently from her home, listening to a Spanish interpreter through headphones.

Reardon ordered Gonzalez to attend Monday’s hearing in person.

Swomley did not immediately respond to an email sent Wednesday afternoon seeking comment.

