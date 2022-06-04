Former Fitchburg woman pleads guilty to murder in young daughter's beating death

Shana Pedroso was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Friday for the beating death of her daughter in 2018.

WORCESTER — A former Fitchburg woman prosecutors said beat her 6-year-old daughter to death and seriously injured her son in 2018 following years of abuse pleaded guilty to murder Friday in Worcester Superior Court.

Shana Pedroso, 41, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, after pleading guilty to murder in the second degree.

“I am not afraid of her anymore,” Pedroso’s son, who was 9 at the time of the killing, said in an impact statement in court prior to sentencing.

Pedroso admitted Friday to habitually beating the boy and his sister, Sofia Brito, who died on April 10, 2018, after being found lifeless on the floor of her Fitchburg home at 139 Stoneybrook Road.

“I was 9½ when Shana Brito killed my sister, Sofia, and nearly killed me,” the boy, now 13, said Friday.

The young teen, who referred to his mother as Shana throughout the statement, described chilling details of abuse he said he and his sister suffered at her hands.

“She beat us with a metal pole,” the teen said, as well as other items too numerous for him to recall.

“She hit us (with belts) so hard the leather would rip,” he said.

According to statements made in court Friday, Pedroso — who holds a psychology degree and once worked for an organization that prevents harm to children — abused her kids for at least four years, detailing the beatings in journals.

When police found her hiding in the woods near her home the day Sofia died, they found her with thousands in cash and pages from her journal.

Journal entries

On a page from the day prior to the death, special prosecutor John H. Melander Jr. said, Pedroso had recounted that she had “beat the (expletive) out of the kids” to the point where they were “bedridden.”

The entry was one of many police found dating to 2014, Melander said, in which Pedroso detailed abusing her kids.

Shana Pedroso enters a courtroom Friday at Worcester Superior Court.

Pedroso’s brother, who is now raising her son, wrote in a searing impact statement that Pedroso bears little resemblance to the little sister he once knew.

“She needs to be held accountable for the evil she has done,” the man wrote in the statement, which Melander read aloud.

The man described his sister as a reclusive person who exhibited concerning and angry behavior on the limited occasions she visited family.

She was always controlling of her children, he said, behavior that he now knows was consistent with the abuse she was inflicting.

Physical, mental abuse

Pedroso homeschooled her children, but her son Friday said she taught them little. Instead, he said, she abused them physically and mentally — withholding food, calling them idiotic and convincing them they deserved the treatment.

The teen said Pedroso restricted his movements so much, that his sister was his best, and only, friend.

“I still miss her," he said. "She would be 11 now, so we could do even more together."

The teen said on the day his mother murdered his sister, she broke both his legs. His uncle told the court his nephew was in critical condition for 10 days.

The teen said he heard his mother assaulting his sister in a bathroom. Melander said when police arrived at the home, the boy told them that his sister was upstairs, "and that she was dead."

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Sofia died of blunt force injuries, and labeled the death a homicide, Melander said.

The teen said Friday he believes his mother does not deserve to live out her days and be fed in prison. He said he struggles to understand why his sister, not him, was killed, because he believes his mother “hated” him more.

'Stood up' for sister

While the teen described survivor’s guilt as one of the many dark feelings his sister’s murder caused, Melander and his uncle made the boy’s courage clear.

“He is unwilling to cower or be silenced,” his uncle wrote, noting that, in telling his story over and over despite the pain, he “stood up for the truth, and for his sister.”

Melander said that, were it not for the boy’s cooperation, prosecutors could not have gotten to Friday’s hearing.

“He did that for his sister,” he said. “He should be proud to have done that.”

The boy’s father, Marvin Brito, was sentenced to eight years in prison last December after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Melander said that while Pedroso inflicted the primary abuse on their children, Brito did nothing to stop it.

Brito — who called 911 the day his daughter died — told authorities he was not aware of the scope of the abuse, as he worked during the day and, at his wife’s command, was relegated to live in the basement.

Brito said he had to ask for permission to come upstairs, shower or use the bathroom — a statement Melander said was corroborated by text messages.

The teen on Friday put the blame for the abuse on his mother, saying his father “barely” hurt them.

“I don’t know why my dad stood by, but she manipulated everyone,” he said. “If it wasn't for Shana, we would have had a good life with just my dad.”

Sheer 'brutality'

What drove Pedroso’s abuse was not made clear at Friday’s hearing. She did not make a statement, and her lawyer, Geoffrey G. Nathan, did not detail any motive or mental defect in court.

Nathan told reporters outside the courtroom that he personally believed Pedroso could be autistic, but that mental health experts did not come to any diagnosis.

Pedroso told Superior Court Judge Daniel Wrenn that she had never been diagnosed with mental illness. In addition to holding a psychology degree, she said she once worked for more than a year as a case manager at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

In his impact statement, Pedroso’s brother, a licensed social worker, said he had never before seen such “brutality” from a parent.

He said his sister “fell apart” emotionally and withdrew into a deep, toxic state of isolation.

“The girl I knew has been buried under layers of hatred, mental illness, addiction and resentment,” he wrote. He did not detail the mental illness or addiction.

Pedroso’s brother described for the court the agony his niece’s murder caused, recounting the pain of identifying her body and of watching Sofia lowered into the ground with his nephew.

Rolled her eyes

At one point during her brother’s statement about his grief, Pedroso rolled her eyes.

The woman, who has been in jail since her arrest, otherwise looked forward with a serious expression for most of the hearing.

When her son spoke, she turned and looked in his direction. He did not look at her.

“I do not see her as my mother anymore,” he said as he ended his statement.

Pedroso will be prohibited from contacting her son or his family for five years under a term of probation imposed Friday.

In addition to pleading guilty to second-degree murder, Pedroso admitted to assault and battery on a child with substantial injury and reckless child endangerment.

Melander said the victim and his family supported the plea, and that it was a priority of the DA's office to spare the boy the anguish of a trial.

Nathan, Pedroso's lawyer, told the judge he hopes her plea is the first step in a “very long rehabilitation process.”

“Eventually she would aspire to be paroled and have a gainful, fruitful life,” he said. He apologized on her behalf, and called her an “extremely intelligent woman.”

Nathan asked Judge Wrenn that Pedroso be placed in “protective custody” when she reaches MCI-Framingham, the state prison that houses women.

Wrenn replied that it is the prison system that makes those decisions.

