Former 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines to open boutique hotel in Waco, Texas

Chip and Joanna Gaines, former stars of HGTV's show "Fixer Upper," have another new project.

While on "Fixer Upper" the duo focused on transforming homes for five seasons butare now shifting gears, slightly: The couple is opening a boutique hotel in Waco, Texas, in 2021.

Joanna announced the project on her social media channels and in a post on the Magnolia blog. The Gaines' Magnolia brand includes shops and a restaurant in Waco; an online store that carries clothing, decor and more; and a realty company, among other ventures.

"This fall, we’ll begin renovations on a historic building in downtown Waco, just a few blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos," she wrote in the post.

The building they will be renovating, formerly the Grand Karem Shrine, is close to a century old and measures out to be nearly 53,000 square feet, she continued.

They are partnering with Ben Weprin and his team at Adventurous Journey (AJ Capital) to complete the project. AJ Capital's portfolio includes Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans; The Chicago Athletic Association in Chicago; Calistoga Ranch in Napa Valley, California; and The Armory in San Francisco, among other properties.

Joanna and Chip Gaines More

This new venture, she wrote, combines what the couple is most passionate about: Home, hospitality and restoration.

"We are, without a doubt, firm believers that home is the most important place on earth," she wrote. "But we’ve also learned that home can be found beyond a physical dwelling."

On Instagram and Twitter, she shared a shorter, comedic video featuring her husband in a hotel bell hop costume.

"We've got a new project in the works that will hopefully be more relaxing and restful for you than this video lets on," she said in the caption of the Instagram post.

Chip and Joanna Gaines and Ben Weprin of AJ Capital were not available for additional comment.

