Former flight service building set for demolition

Feb. 20—The former Federal Aviation Administration flight service building near McAlester Regional Airport is set for the wrecking ball.

City councilors recently accepted a bid of $120,022 from Garrett Demolition Inc. and authorized McAlester Mayor John Browne to sign a notice of award and contract for the flight service station's demolition and site clearance at 101 Airport Drive.

After the FAA closed its flight service station at McAlester Regional Airport, the federal agency donated the building to the city of McAlester.

Through the years, the building has fallen into disrepair.

"It was in very bad shape," Browne said Monday. "There was a lot of black mold in it and structural damage."

City officials decided the building wasn't worth repairing

"It made more sense to clear it out," Browne said.

The mayor said he's not aware of any plans for the city to build another structure at the site at this time.

He said the city plans to market the lot as an economic development prospect after the building is demolished and the land is cleared.

The $120,022 contract with the Texas-based Garrett Demolition, Inc. calls for the company to remove the structure and resulting debris from the lot. That includes:

—Removing all slabs, foundations, sidewalks and other construction materials specified on the lot.

—To level the lot to a smooth surface free from irregular surface changes.

—Leave the lot in condition to be mowed with all small trees and bushes removed.

—Plug and secure the sewer line at a depth of not less than 24 inches from the ground surface.

—Dispose of all construction and other debris in a landfill approved by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.