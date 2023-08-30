Former flooring company employee charged with embezzlement

A former employee of a local flooring company has been charged for reportedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the company.

Peter Paulus, 49, was arraigned Monday for embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000.

Paulus was employed at Independent Floor Covering from 2018 to 2020. The company provides carpets and flooring services and is based in Fort Gratiot.

Erika Hrynyk, public information officer for the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, said Paulus allegedly stole at least $18,000 by giving quotes to customers for the cost of a job, and then giving a different quote to his employers.

When the customers paid, Paulus reportedly had them pay the money to an account he personally controlled. He would reportedly then tell Independent Floor Covering that he had to offer the customer a discount in order to close the deal. Paulus reportedly paid Independent Floor Covering the lower amount and kept the difference for himself.

Wing Thiele, owner of Independent Floor Covering, said the amount quoted to customers was the actual price, and that the money Paulus is accused of steal was from the company, not from customers.

Independent Floor Covering reportedly discovered the embezzlement in September 2020 and reported it to the sheriff's office.

Embezzlement of less than $20,000 is usually punishable with up to five years in prison. Paulus, however, is facing up to life in prison because he qualifies as a habitual offender.

The criminal complaint filed in Paulus' case states he was previously convicted of embezzlement in 2001 and 2010. He also has 19 other previous felony convictions, including multiple counts of identity theft, false pretenses with intent to defraud, forging a driver's license, assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, stealing or retaining financial transaction cards and larceny in a building.

Paulus' bond was set at $1,000. His defense attorney, Joshua Rubin, did not immediately return a request for comment.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 5.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Former flooring company employee charged with embezzlement